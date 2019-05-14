HARBOR CITY, Calif. -- When 2020 Alabama wide receiver commit Traeshon Holden transferred from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., to Narbonne High School this spring, many were quick to read into it and apply theories for what it meant for his recruitment.

The impetus for the move actually had nothing to do with football, though, Holden says.

"My mom, she was moving out here, so basically I didn't really have no choice," he said Tuesday after going through practice with Narbonne. "... She told me I needed to move with her because it's her and my little sister. I said, 'All right.'"

Holden said his mother moved to the Los Angeles area for work.

But even if it wasn't the motivation behind the move, it's not a stretch to say that Holden's newfound proximity can only help USC as it tries to flip the 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect off his Alabama pledge.

