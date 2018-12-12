Ticker
Recruiting Rumblings: Colorado commit discusses USC interest

Mark Perry, a 3-star DB from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has been committed to Colorado since July. But he just received an offer from USC.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

USC continues to cast a wider net for defensive backs, still looking for much-needed help in the secondary as this 2019 recruiting cycle winds down.

For the second time in the last week, the Trojans have made a late push for a DB committed to another program. Their latest scholarship offer went out to 3-star prospect Mark Perry (Rancho Cucamonga HS), who has been committed to Colorado since July.

But it sounds like Perry is open-minded and genuinely intrigued by the Trojans' interest.

