New USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury arrived on campus last Thursday and jumped right into the job, helping the Trojans welcome their latest round of official visitors over the weekend before hitting the road recruiting for his new team.

Kingsbury was in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday night to visit with Trojans QB commit Kedon Slovis.

Slovis and WR commit Munir McClain, who took his official visit to USC over the weekend, talked with TrojanSports.com afterward about their respective first meetings with Kingsbury.