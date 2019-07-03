The general expectation is that 5-star tight end Arik Gilbert -- the No. 1 TE in the 2020 class from Marietta, Ga. -- will remain close to home and end up in the southeast, if not very close to home at Georgia.

But it was noteworthy -- and a little surprising -- when Gilbert included USC in the top 10 list he dropped in early June. The Trojans were the only school west of Texas to make the list.