Recruiting Rumblings: Local 2021 star Raesjon Davis talks USC interest
When 2021 Mater Dei High School linebacker Raesjon Davis talked to USC assistant coach Keary Colbert a couple weeks ago, he expected it would be just a regular check-in conversation.
"I thought he was just going to tell me where I stand and stuff, but I was happy when he called me and he told I got the offer," Davis said.
USC offered Davis at the end of January, becoming one of a dozen schools who have gotten in early with the standout local outside linebacker.
And while Davis doesn't have any plans to formulate a short list anytime soon, given that he's only going to be a junior in the fall, he told TrojanSports.com that he already expects USC to be in that final mix.
Wow... Super honored to receive a dream offer of mine from The University of Southern California #fighton ✌🏾@kearycolbert pic.twitter.com/BNBPh15jei— Raesjon Davis (@RaesjonDavis1) January 29, 2019
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news