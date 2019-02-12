When 2021 Mater Dei High School linebacker Raesjon Davis talked to USC assistant coach Keary Colbert a couple weeks ago, he expected it would be just a regular check-in conversation.

"I thought he was just going to tell me where I stand and stuff, but I was happy when he called me and he told I got the offer," Davis said.

USC offered Davis at the end of January, becoming one of a dozen schools who have gotten in early with the standout local outside linebacker.

And while Davis doesn't have any plans to formulate a short list anytime soon, given that he's only going to be a junior in the fall, he told TrojanSports.com that he already expects USC to be in that final mix.