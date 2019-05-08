GILBERT, Ariz. -- Two days after we visited with 4-star 2020 offensive tackle Tosh Baker (Pinnacle High School/Phoenix), during which he indicated a decision was upcoming while remaining coy on the timing, he announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Noah Nelson (Williams Field HS), another 4-star tackle from the Phoenix area that USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno made a visit to this week, talked to TrojanSports.com about where his recruitment stands and how close he is to a decision of his own.

