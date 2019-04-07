Bruno Fina, a 2020 offensive lineman from Tucson, Ariz., looking to build some recruiting momentum this spring and summer, got a major boost in that regard when USC head coach Clay Helton gave him his first Power 5 offer Friday.

Fina visited the Trojans with his father, former NFL offensive lineman John Fina, and said the moment Helton extended the offer was one he'll never forget

"After coach Helton said, 'I would like to offer you a scholarship to the University of Southern California,' I froze," Fina told TrojanSports.com. "My eyes began to well up. I felt like everything I have [been] working for for the past three years is finally being realized. I wish I could say more -- the feeling can not be put into words."

Fina, who stands 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, plays for one of the top high school programs in Arizona -- Salpointe Catholic. The Trojans had previously offered two of his teammates in 4-star running back Bijan Robinson and 4-star safety Lathan Ransom.

Fina, meanwhile, received his first offer from Abilene Christian before USC followed Friday.

"Coach Helton recognized my hard work, acknowledged my athletic and academic achievement, told me he knew I would continue to drive and then delivered the news. That final sentence has and will change my life," he said.

