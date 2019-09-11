USC has seen most of the top defensive backs on its 2020 wish list commit elsewhere in recent months, but the Trojans only have 2-3 scholarship spots to devote to the secondary in this cycle and one of their primary targets remains very much in play.

Narbonne High School 4-star cornerback Darion Green-Warren reiterated this past week that USC remains very high on his list and that he maintains weekly communication with DBs coach Greg Burns and defensive graduate assistant Chris Hawkins.

Those conversations continue to reaffirm for him that he's a priority for the Trojans.

"I feel important. They tell me that I'm the No. 1 DB on their board so I like that a lot," he told TrojanSports.com. "I just feel like I want to go to a school that likes me most, and I feel like USC likes me a lot and I like them. So I like to keep that relationship up and it's great right now."