While USC is still looking to add a second running back in this 2019 class, the Trojans are already working on a top 2021 target at that position as well.

USC offered Phil Mafah, out of Loganville, Ga., this week, joining a host of major programs starting the process early with the talented rusher.

Mafah received his first offer from Baylor in October and he's now up 10 overall, including the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas.

"USC really stood out to me because it's all the way in California," Mafah told TrojanSports.com. "It's just crazy to be able to have this opportunity."

While Mafah acknowledged that USC is quite a ways away from home, he said that would not necessarily be a factor in his thought process.

"No, distance isn't really a factor because if I feel at home it doesn't matter how far it is," he said.

USC director of player development Gavin Morris was the one to pass along the offer to Mafah, who rushed for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries this fall (8.1 yards per carry) for Grayson High School, according to the team's MaxPreps page.

"I'm a big back and I'm working on getting faster and quicker this offseason," Mafah said. "I can also catch the ball out of the backfield. I don't really think I have a style. I just run the ball and do whatever comes to mind."

It's still so early in his recruitment that Mafah says he doesn't have a top school in mind at this time, and at the rate he's landing major offers he will eventually have a lot to sort through when that time comes.

"It's really just surreal and I'm thankful for each and every one of them," he said. "I'm just really trying to get a feel for each college."