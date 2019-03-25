Recruiting Rumblings: USC, LSU impressing '21 OLB Raesjon Davis
While USC's Junior Day on Saturday was mostly targeted at 2020 prospects, there were also a few key younger targets that the Trojans are making a point to prioritize early.
One is 2021 Mater Dei High School outside linebacker Raesjon Davis -- who picked up his USC offer at the end of January -- and the Trojans aren't the only ones making a strong push in his recruitment already.
"I haven't really gotten to a list right now, but a few of my top teams are like LSU and USC right now. They're really up there for me. Seeing both of the schools, I like them a lot," Davis told TrojanSports.com.
His visit Saturday was his first chance to really explore the whole USC campus and get a better feel for what it would be like going to school there.
The other thing that stood out to him -- like a number of fellow visitors have commented as well -- was the vibe around the practice field Saturday morning.
Fight on ! ✌🏽❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/EE0w63zNiu— Raesjon Davis (@RaesjonDavis1) March 25, 2019
"I got to see the campus and I was able to see the practice and see how it was going out there. I liked it a lot, it was really cool," Davis said. "... I just liked how they were running the practice. Everybody was going after it, and I just liked it a lot. It was a great atmosphere."
Davis spent time talking with head coach Clay Helton, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert (his lead recruiter), defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest.
"The theme of the day, they just wanted us to see how it is and how the family is there and how they're just trying to get back on track," Davis said.
As for the other school emerging in his recruitment, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound outside linebacker took a visit to LSU in February while attending a football camp nearby. He was impressed enough by Tigers coach Ed Orgeron and his program that he's heading back to visit again on April 6.
"It's a great football atmosphere. Everybody out there loves football in the south. And I like Coach O a lot. He talked to my parents and he got to know us. I like Coach O a lot," Davis said. "I didn't really know how I would fit in there, but after talking with Coach O and seeing how the team is and meeting all the coaches, I really felt a lot better about them."
The other visit Davis has lined up for the spring so far is a trip to Oregon for the Ducks' spring game on April 20.
He's still very early in the recruiting process, of course, and he's not looking to rush toward a decision of any kind.
He already holds more than a dozen offers -- with fellow college football heavyweights like Michigan, Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma also in early on him -- and that list should only continue to grow. Davis had 20.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a sophomore for Mater Dei (according to MaxPreps) and he'll be one of the top defensive players in Southern California entering his junior season.
But he told us last month that USC has been his "dream school since I was like 5 years old," and he reiterated Sunday that whatever develops through this process he expects the Trojans to remain a top consideration until the end.
"They're really going to be in the picture for me always because I grew up liking them and this is where I'm from," Davis said. "So they're always going to be in the picture for me. I just want to see where Coach Helton can take them and see how good they can get in the next few years."
In all, from the feedback received from those prospects, it was a positive weekend for USC's recruiting efforts. The Trojans' sixth practice of the spring was among the liveliest ones yet, and that left a positive impression on the visiting prospects.
The USC recruiting department has been aggressive in the last week in delivering the message that the Trojans have turned the page on a forgettable 2018.
Here was how director of player personnel Trey Johnson -- who has taken on a larger role with recruiting director Eric Ziskin stepping away earlier this month -- summarized that message.
“Wow. SC is DIFFERENT!!”— Trey Johnson (@USCTreyJ) March 25, 2019
Every parent, recruit, & former player has said this on their spring visit.
We can talk all day but until you come see it for yourself, our program has CHANGED since the Fall.
Come see it for yourself.
We act and we walk the walk. #RuntheSCene ✌️✌️
Texas DE remaining open-minded on USC
Sam Spiegelman reported that while 3-star defensive end Prince Dorbah (Highland Park HS/Dallas) put out a top 5 list -- Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU and Arkansas -- he at least has some lingering interest in USC.
“At this point, I don’t think anything can shake up this group. I don’t see myself at other schools. I don’t want to push anything. I like USC and some West Coast schools, so I have to wait to see what happens," he said.