When USC offered 4-star defensive back Jordan Morant, out of Oradell, N.J., back in mid January, he said the Trojans had been his "dream school" for a while.

And, well, the dream continues, as USC made the cut in the top 10 list Morant put out on Twitter on Wednesday morning.



For what it's worth, and in case any recruiting sleuths want to look for hidden meanings, Morant listed his top schools left to right as USC, Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama in the top row and Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M in the second row.

"They've been my dream school ever since I came out of middle school," Morant told TrojanSports.com of USC back in January. "The weather there is amazing and the school has a beautiful campus. Plus the football there is outstanding, especially the tradition they have at USC is just incredible."

