Recruiting Rumblings: USC makes top 10 for coveted CB Jordan Morant
When USC offered 4-star defensive back Jordan Morant, out of Oradell, N.J., back in mid January, he said the Trojans had been his "dream school" for a while.
And, well, the dream continues, as USC made the cut in the top 10 list Morant put out on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
For what it's worth, and in case any recruiting sleuths want to look for hidden meanings, Morant listed his top schools left to right as USC, Penn State, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama in the top row and Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Texas A&M in the second row.
"They've been my dream school ever since I came out of middle school," Morant told TrojanSports.com of USC back in January. "The weather there is amazing and the school has a beautiful campus. Plus the football there is outstanding, especially the tradition they have at USC is just incredible."
Top Ten🔥 (Recruitment Still Open) pic.twitter.com/l2mE7Eldq0— Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) April 3, 2019
Morant, who stars at Bergen Catholic High School, is ranked the No. 17 safety in the 2020 class, but he told us in January that he expects to play cornerback at the next level and that is indeed how USC views him.
USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert has been his lead recruiter.
Morant has yet to visit USC, but he said back in January that he hoped to do so this spring.
"Growing up, I used to always want to live in California, and USC has one of the top-rated film schools out there in the country," Morant told us in January. "Plus the football is amazing, and growing up I always wanted to go to a school with all these things and USC was the perfect match for me."
Read more from our interview with him back in January when he received his USC offer.
