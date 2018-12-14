With a majority of prospects seeming inclined to end their recruitment sooner and take advantage of the NCAA's early signing period, which starts Dec. 19, this sets up as a pivotal weekend for programs hosting official visitors.

And in USC's case, there are some very important targets on campus.

As the Trojans look to bolster their offensive line haul in this 2019 class, they have a very significant sale pitch to deliver to uncommitted 4-star OT Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku HS/Kahuku, Hawaii). Vimahi is ranked the No. 18 OT in this class and would be a major addition for USC, which presently has three OL commits in 4-star OT Jason Rodriguez (Oak Hills HS), 3-star OG Gino Quinones (St. Louis School/Honolulu, Hawaii) and 2-star OG Tilini Livai (Narbonne HS).

Quinones and Livai are also taking their official visits this weekend.