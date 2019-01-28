Recruiting Rumblings: WSU OL commit Hunter Hill set for USC visit
USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno was in Orem, Utah, on Monday to visit 3-star offensive tackle Hunter Hill, spending about an hour and a half with the prospect while extending a scholarship offer and locking in an official visit to campus.
Hill, who has been committed to Washington State since late October, will visit USC this weekend and then sit down with his family to make a final decision on his future.
In the meantime, the Trojans certainly have his attention.
"Just excitement, really. It's USC, and the fact that Coach Drevno flew to Utah, talked to me for a little bit and then told me I had a scholarship, I was blown away," Hill told TrojanSports.com a few hours later. "Just really happy, really exciting."
Extremely grateful to USC Football and Coach Drevno for believing in me and offering me a scholarship #FightOn ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cLLear8KOp— Hunter Hill (@Hunter7251) January 28, 2019
