It might be a dead period but the news and rumors is still cranked up as top prospects focus on a busy spring ahead. Here is all the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:



Georgia is in good shape with the four-star athlete from Calabasas, Calif., but with a commitment date set for July 22 there is still time for other teams. The former USC commitment loves the Bulldogs, though, their back-to-back titles, battling other high-level prospects every day in practice and so UGA is looking good. But a visit in early March to Alabama is important and then Washington and Oregon also have made a big impression. Multiple trips back to Athens are also expected.

*****

Adrian Klemm was a “big reason” why Crader committed to Oregon in the first place and his departure to the NFL is disappointing but the three-star offensive tackle from Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen seems locked in with the Ducks and is confident coach Dan Lannning will bring in the right replacement. Hearing the Klemm news was not ideal and others are trying to flip him but Crader remains locked in with Oregon.



*****

Ever since moving from Johns Creek, Ga., to Los Alamitos, Calif., Cunningham’s recruitment has been more wide open than ever but some big visits this spring could help shape things. Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and Colorado are expected to get visits and it seems like his relationships with the Canes and the Vols could be strongest among that group. USC, Georgia and others will definitely make a run as well at Cunningham along with many others.

*****

Recruiting is picking up quickly for the 2024 offensive tackle from Beaumont, Texas and already a handful of standouts are emerging with visits following up to each school. Alabama, TCU, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M are the teams to watch in his recruitment and once Davis can hit the road then he should have a clearer view of which team stands out most. College Station is only 2.5 hours away so geography could help the Aggies here.

*****

The massive 2025 offensive lineman committed to Georgia in mid-January and remains locked in with the Bulldogs but Debose will also “take a look” at Alabama following a recent offer. Oregon, LSU and others have also jumped on the Debose train but the Prichard (Ala.) Vigor standout seemed particularly intrigued by the Crimson Tide. Still, Georgia looks to be in good shape at this point. “Go Dawgs,” Debose said.

*****

Arizona could be a real contender for the 2024 speedster from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei despite having nearly 20 offers from many national powers because of his lifelong friendship with Wildcats running back Rayshon Luke. Frazier and Luke played youth ball together in the Long Beach, Calif., area and Luke is pushing the Mater Dei standout to Tucson to join forces. A visit is going to happen this spring along with one to Tennessee but Arizona is a team to watch.

*****

One of the busiest recruits on the trail recently has been Jonah-Ajonye, who has been picking up offers at a rapid clip and the Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge defensive end has some early standouts. Texas A&M is definitely one of them and he’s planning to visit College Station once prospects are allowed back on the road with Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Florida State and Baylor also making an impression. The word is the Aggies could have an edge right now.

*****

The 2026 star prospect from Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s recently landed his latest offer from Alabama and Jones is not hiding that this is a big one for him. It’s the in-state school with so much history and success behind it and so while Jones has many years left before making a decision, he proved at the National Combine in San Antonio he’s going to be an elite national recruit and he already has many top offers. One school to watch, though, is Florida as the Gators haven’t offered yet but he’s highly interested in them. It’s no coincidence that UF linebacker Shemar James had a great freshman season and he’s also from Mobile so there is familiarity there. Alabama is going to remain very high on the list though. “I feel like I made my family and friends proud,” Jones said after the offer.

*****

Oregon and UCLA feel like the two early front-runners for the power back from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and the Ducks could have the slightest edge at this point. Visits are coming up to both programs and then Cal and Texas A&M have also caught his attention with trips probable to those spots as well.

*****

Baylor, Kansas, Texas A&M and Utah have been making the biggest impression on the 2024 wide receiver from Missouri City (Texas) Marshall but now that Oklahoma has come through with an offer the Sooners join that top list as well. A handful of standouts have come for Lair but a trip to LSU soon could make things interesting as he also visits some of his other favorites.

*****

Georgia is the newest offer for the 2024 four-star quarterback from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day and while it’s a big one and as he said “pretty awesome” to get the offer from the Bulldogs there will be other significant players in his recruitment. A visit to North Carolina is coming up for its basketball game against Duke and trips to Tennessee and Michigan State will also be crucial. But a trip to Athens, now that Merklinger has the Georgia offer, should be coming up soon as well.

*****

A recent visit to Alabama left a big impression on the 2025 athlete from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy who’s seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks. The Crimson Tide will be a massive player in Merritt’s recruitment especially since he saw the coaching staff’s commitment to developing players for the NFL. But LSU and Tennessee have also impressed and then Michigan, Florida and Ohio State are also early programs to watch.

*****

Now with 30 offers, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback has a lot to consider but one of the newest ones - Alabama - definitely stands out a ton and is “really big” in his recruitment. The Crimson Tide are “very high” but then Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami and Florida State are also under serious consideration.

*****

There is some chatter Florida might have a slight edge in Pierre-Louis’ recruitment but that might not necessarily be the case especially as the four-star offensive guard from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic has a big list of visits coming up. The powerful Pierre-Louis will see Oregon, Ohio State, Miami, Florida and Michigan State in the coming weeks and then should have a better feel for his recruitment.

*****

A new offer from Maryland is definitely a “game-changer” in Powell-Wonson’s recruitment and it could provide the best of both worlds for him. The 2024 receiver from Baltimore (Md.) City College High has always dreamed about playing for the Terrapins even before his recruitment started in earnest and now with the opportunity, the Big Ten program could be in great shape to land a commitment. “A blessing that I can receive that scholarship and still be close to home,” Powell-Wonson said.

*****

USC was the childhood favorite for the four-star running back from Longview, Texas with Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama among the favorites as Tatum looks to focus on a more-select group coming up. After the dead period ends, trips are expected to Ohio State and Georgia which could further clear up which programs look best.

*****