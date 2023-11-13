With the firing of coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday, the feeling is that it could be difficult for Texas A&M to keep the massive four-star offensive lineman in the class but not impossible. If there is one team emerging already for the Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea standout it would be Miami but others should be watched too as the uncertainty in College Station unfolds.

*****

The three-star Utah running back commit is from Magnolia, Texas, lives just an hour from College Station and after a recent offer from Texas A&M, Andrews visited with the Aggies twice but the word is he’s still “100 percent” committed to the Utes. That could change with time especially as signing day gets closer but with the firing of Fisher on Sunday, the Utes could have Andrews locked in more than ever now.

*****

It’s super early for the 2026 running back from Texarkana (Texas) Texas but a recent visit to Austin to see the Longhorns could go a long way in his recruitment. Bell, who’s rushed for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns so far this season, has been dreaming about landing a Texas offer for a while and now that he has it the Longhorns have to like where they sit in his recruitment.

*****

The offers keep pouring in for the 2025 four-star cornerback from Columbus (Ohio) Marion Franklin but after being at Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs are now the team to beat. Talking with coach Kirby Smart and position coach Fran Brown stood out the most as it was made clear that Galloway was a top priority and could commit at any time. Purdue, Penn State, Michigan, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Missouri and Tennessee are all involved but Georgia has leapt ahead.

*****

It feels like LSU could be a near lock even this early for the 2026 four-star cornerback from New Orleans (La. ) Edna Karr but if there’s one team that has a legitimate shot to land him as well it would be Florida State. Hall was at the Seminoles’ win over Miami on Saturday night and he definitely likes the coaching staff and defense in Tallahassee but the feeling is that LSU is the one to watch for sure.

*****

The 2026 four-star defensive end from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison had a great time at Georgia over the weekend and really hit it off with position coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who said they’re going to come after Harris hard. But the word is that Alabama is “absolutely” the front-runner in his recruitment so Georgia has some ground to make up with a lot of time left in his recruitment.

*****

In recent weeks, Alabama and Miami have impressed the prolific 2025 four-star running back but it was Florida State’s turn on Saturday and the Seminoles blew it out of the water. The Elba, Ala., standout loved his talks with coach Mike Norvell and coach David Johnson where the message was to: “Remember I’m their guy, I’m the guy they want and need and I could come here and make a legacy for myself.” Auburn is definitely a major contender as well but the Seminoles did great with Henderson over the weekend.

*****

Florida State is now the clear program to beat in Howard’s recruitment especially after his visit over the weekend was more than he could have expected. Coach Mike Norvell continues to recruit the 2025 four-star receiver from Davie (Fla.) Western and assistant Ron Dugans put the hard sell on Howard Saturday night and told him it was time to come home. The Seminoles are definitely No. 1 right now.

*****

Florida State, Auburn and Ole Miss are the three schools to watch early on for the 2026 standout running back from Pike Road, Ala. Jones, who’s rushed for 997 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, had a great talk with FSU position coach David Johnson on Saturday night while in Tallahassee. Auburn is believed to have a slight edge but watch Ole Miss, too, because Pike Road is where Rebels RB Quinshon Judkins attended before having so much success in Oxford.

*****

After his weekend visit to Happy Valley, the 2025 four-star linebacker called Penn State “home” and the Nittany Lions along with Ohio State make up his top two. The Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola standout likes a whole lot about the Buckeyes and they rarely lose recruiting battles but it sounds like the Nittany Lions have the edge even after losing to Michigan.

*****

Although Penn State lost to Michigan and the Nittany Lions’ offense didn’t do much, Montgomery still loved how much freedom quarterback Drew Allar had at the line of scrimmage. That trust between QB and coaching staff is what the 2025 four-star from Findlay, Ohio is looking for as Penn State, South Carolina, Florida and Auburn stand out most. There is a rumor PSU could land another QB commitment on Tuesday so that could be something to watch in terms of Montgomery’s favorites.

*****

The five-star receiver is saying all the right things about Florida State especially after another strong visit with the Seminoles over the weekend and his last visit could be to Tallahassee but sources still believe something “mega” would have to happen with Ohio State’s coaching staff for him to flip away from the Buckeyes. The Noles are making this interesting but Ohio State still looks very good.

*****

If Alabama offers, that would be a tough one to turn down for the high three-star defensive end from Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison in the 2025 class especially after he loved another visit to Tuscaloosa. But as it stands now the four schools that are standing out most to Swain are Tennessee, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Auburn.

*****

Tennessee could have an edge in Utley’s early recruitment as the 2025 four-star defensive end from Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth know the Vols well but a recent visit to Texas definitely left a big impression with Texas A&M and Michigan high on his list, too. For an early game in Austin, Utley loved the energy in the stadium and he’s been told coach Steve Sarkisian and position coach Bo Davis that he’s a top priority in Texas’ defensive class.

*****

Alabama is one of four programs highest in the running for the 2025 three-star offensive lineman from Phenix City (Ala.) Central but it’s going to be tough to beat the Crimson Tide. He’s a double legacy, his father played in Tuscaloosa and while Clemson, Auburn and Georgia are also very much in the running, Waldrep loves how the Crimson Tide move the ball in a variety of different ways. He was just at Clemson over the weekend.

*****