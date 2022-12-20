All the chatter is still centered around Oklahoma for the four-star outside linebacker/edge rusher from Lehi (Utah) Skyridge, but visits to Louisville and Colorado definitely perk up some interest. The rumors out of Boulder is that Akana had a phenomenal time there and really hit it off with coach Deion Sanders, along with other West recruits, but it’s still up in the air whether the Sooners can hang on or if the Buffaloes could win this one.

*****

Mississippi State beat out Wisconsin and Michigan State the first time around for the three-star offensive lineman from Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy but Crocker reopened his recruitment on Monday and said he’s open to all programs now. There won’t be a snap decision or a rush, though, as Crocker told me he will wait until February to sign anywhere.

*****

There are some rumors about Florida maybe being in better position than expected for the four-star defensive tackle from Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside, but every other indication is that Georgia is still way out in front here. A surprise might be coming, but that would be for the Gators as everything we’re hearing is that UGA still looks very strong here.

*****

Visits to Oregon and Louisville happened over the weekend and the word was the four-star tight end would not sign with the Cardinals until he met the new coaching staff, but even after being there for a short time Johnson could still wait to sign. The Inglewood, Calif., standout has been committed to Louisville since April and the Cardinals still look good, but the Ducks make it interesting and a visit to Pittsburgh also happened.

*****

After his decommitment from NC State on Monday, Georgia has emerged as the frontrunner for the three-star running back from Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Christian who rushed for 1,346 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. The Bulldogs look set on adding a second back in this class, and after taking another run at five-star Justice Haynes Jones looks like a great option.

*****

Every sign is now pointing to Miller picking Auburn after decommitting from Ole Miss in recent days. The high three-star offensive lineman from Summit (Miss.) Southwest Mississippi C.C. is close with former Ole Miss position coach Jake Thornton, who’s now at Auburn, so unless there’s some other surprise in store it looks like the Tigers will land him.

*****

Colorado, Penn State and Oklahoma State have made the latest run at the four-star receiver who had been committed to Nebraska and LSU before that, but with so much change recently Miller is going to wait until February to make his commitment. Arkansas, Auburn and Oklahoma have also been in touch so there are a lot of moving parts here.

*****

Multiple times after recent visits, Mitchell has said he’s sticking with his Alabama commitment and that could certainly happen on Wednesday, but a source said “anything can happen” when it comes to his final decision. The Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive back has always had a unique interest in Texas A&M and he’s been to Auburn numerous times.

*****

At this point, it would almost be a shock if the five-star offensive lineman does not sign with Alabama. The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk standout remains committed to the Hawkeyes, but all the momentum is pointing in the Crimson Tide’s favor, especially after his weekend visit to Tuscaloosa. It was a return trip to Alabama and the word is that all signs are now pointing in that direction.

*****

Unlike his Montgomery (Ala.) Carver teammate James Smith, who made the trip to Auburn last weekend, the word is Russaw did not - but the rumor is he spent time with Marlon Davidson. Could that be enough to sell him on the Tigers? Alabama still remains the frontrunner for both Smith and Russaw, especially in the public perception, but Auburn is trying its best.

*****

There is some chatter that Florida feels decently confident about the five-star cornerback who’s announcing Thursday, but there’s more talk still around LSU landing him. After his visit to Baton Roug, it seems like the Tigers could be tough to beat as Ricks and position coach Robert Steeples hit it off. The Gators could be sneaky here and Alabama can never be counted out, but I’ve been hearing more LSU than anything.

*****

Auburn and Mississippi State made a run at the four-star offensive lineman from Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding, but after a weekend visit to Louisville the Cardinals have locked Sanker in. He originally made his pledge in July, but after the coaching change some SEC programs tried to get involved but the visit to meet with new coach Jeff Brohm sold him. “Loved it, locked in,” Sanker said.

*****

LSU has been the dream school for Smith and his visit went really well this past weekend, and the Tigers have to feel good about where they stand heading into decision day. But Mississippi State is a wild card here as the Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba standout had a great visit to Starkville before coach Mike Leach’s passing and now with Zach Arnett in charge there could be a more serious look at the Bulldogs heading into decision day. Still, it would be a surprise if the Tigers don’t win out.

*****

The Carrollton (Ga.) Central three-star athlete has been committed to South Carolina since August, but Colorado is making a late run at Swain and there is a legitimate amount of interest in the Buffaloes. Swain visited Boulder this past weekend for Colorado’s big recruiting event and he said meeting coach Deion Sanders was the highlight, along with seeing the campus, the facilities and the mountains. In the final hours, Swain will decide between sticking with the Gamecocks or making a flip.

*****

After considering waiting until February to make his decision, Taala has now decided to announce his decision Wednesday morning. Utah is believed to be the frontrunner for the high three-star offensive lineman from Sandy (Utah) Alta, but BYU and others remain in contention as well.

*****

After a commitment to Arkansas that happened on July 4 and lasted until Monday, it now looks like Texas A&M is in the best position to land the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star athlete. The Aggies were included in Tease’s top 10 this summer, but after a snap visit to Fayetteville Tease pledged to the Razorbacks. Oklahoma and Colorado also made a run at him, but it looks like A&M is sitting pretty.

*****

The feeling heading into Wednesday is that the five-star defensive end will sign - he is listed on the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco press release - and that USC has now emerged as the team to beat. There are a lot of moving parts here as Ohio State had been considered the frontrunner, with Oregon still very much involved, but the Trojans have emerged late and have the momentum heading into Wednesday. His brother, DJ, is still looking for his next home following his transfer from Clemson.

*****

A Kansas commitment since August, Weisman visited Colorado over the weekend as coach Deion Sanders and his staff are trying to flip the Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding three-star quarterback. The word is “there is a big discussion going on” with Weisman and those close to him about whether to stick with the Jayhawks or make the flip to play for Sanders in Boulder.

*****