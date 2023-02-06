The page has turned almost exclusively to the 2024 recruiting class and there is a lot of news and rumors coming out in the last few weeks. Here’s the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:



Penn State is definitely a team to watch for the Wyomissing, Pa., offensive lineman along with Maryland, Rutgers and others but a recent visit to Michigan definitely left a big-time impression. With the rumors of coach Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL - chatter that Brewer never seemed to believe anyway - dying down and a great trip to Ann Arbor moved the Wolverines up. What Brewer saw there was a great program with great people and it’s given him a ton to consider.

With the NFL rumors settling down once again for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines could be emerging as the team to watch in Chiles’ recruitment especially after a recent trip to Ann Arbor where he spent a lot of time with Harbaugh and linebackers coach George Helow. Penn State, Maryland and a handful of SEC programs will stay involved for sure but Michigan made a big move.

Iowa State thoroughly impressed Cram during his recent visit to Ames and he especially liked that a bunch of new coaches there knew his name and were well-versed about him which made an impression on the three-star athlete from Bondurant (Iowa) Bondurant Farrar. Iowa, Nebraska and others are in the running but Iowa State shouldn’t be discounted here.

There has been some chatter that Clemson could turn to the TCU quarterback commit following Walker White’s pledge to Auburn and there could be other names to watch as things progress from here. As for Davila, he has talked numerous times with new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley but it’s been more surface talks that could go deeper now as the four-star has shown interest in Riley’s success over the years. Other visits to Colorado and Purdue are expected soon. “Coach Riley has allowed his past quarterbacks to showcase their talent and they spread the ball out all over the field,” Davila said. “I love that his offense would allow me to do that.”

A lot of eyes opened up when Dixon showed up at Auburn’s junior day late in January but the word is that Alabama has nothing to worry about when it comes to others flipping his commitment. The Mobile (Ala.) Mobile Christian four-star linebacker only stayed at Auburn for about an hour and I’m hearing Dixon is not even considering any other schools at this point.

Texas A&M is going to be a big-time player in Fasusi’s recruitment and could be the team to beat following a recent visit there where the facilities and the coaches “made me love the place.” The Aggies are definitely high on the list along with Oklahoma, LSU, TCU, Florida State and Texas Tech early on.

A recent visit to Alabama went really well for the 2024 four-star safety from Lancaster, Texas and the message that he could be coached by the best and developed by them in Tuscaloosa was a compelling pitch while he was there. The Crimson Tide will be a team to watch but Texas is going to be right there as well along with Ohio State, Baylor and Oklahoma among others.

A new offer from Alabama that he landed during a visit to Tuscaloosa is huge - and could be a game-changer in his early recruitment. The 2024 safety from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes grew up watching the Crimson Tide and especially appreciates the standard of winning and level of greatness inside that program. “The main thing I look for when I’m on a visit is how much the school will develop me on and off the field and I’m loving how much Alabama has to offer,” Gude said. USC is a program Gude would love to hear from and then Oregon, Ohio State, Auburn, North Carolina, UCF, Miami and Houston have caught his attention.

Clemson and Florida State could have the edge for Hampton - and while the Seminoles have built-in advantages since he plays at Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School - the Tigers made a huge impression on him during a visit in late January. Clemson has been super consistent with recruiting Hampton and he definitely has noticed plus the pitch about setting him up for life after football definitely stood out.

Florida State is going to play a massive role in Ionata’s recruitment and the 2024 offensive tackle from Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian made it no secret the Seminoles are a major player for many reasons including that he’s a legacy. A recent trip to Tallahassee only helped the Seminoles even more as Ionata had great talks with coach Mike Norvell and position coach Alex Atkins. Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, UCF and Georgia Tech are other top teams.

Nebraska and other Midwest programs are making a run at the 2024 three-star quarterback from Bellevue (Neb.) West but a recent visit to Colorado definitely has him thinking especially since Kaelin wants to “make a decision soon.” The message that stood out most from coach Deion Sanders is that he’s looking to develop everyone on his roster on and off the field for lifelong success and that definitely left an impression.

The end of January was really productive for the 2024 defensive end from Springfield (Mo.) Glendale as Lindstrom went to both Wisconsin and Iowa State. The Badgers made a big impression as new coach Luke Fickell and his staff hope to keep the DNA of Wisconsin football intact while adding some things from Cincinnati. Lindstrom liked Madison a lot and that could be a big factor. Iowa State also did a great job with him but the 2024 standout is probably not near a decision with a whole bunch more visits planned for the fall.

It’s still early in his recruitment but the two in-state SEC schools are going to play a role in MacIntyre’s recruitment and a recent visit to Tennessee went really, really well. The effort put in by coach Josh Heupel and new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle plus how the 2025 QB from Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy felt about the offense in Knoxville especially stood out. Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and others have caught his eye as well. “Almost every [Tennessee] coach knew my name and said hi to me,” MacIntyre said.

After the recent Auburn junior day, the 2025 four-star quarterback from Madison (Miss.) St. Joseph Catholic said he got the impression coach Hugh Freeze was going hard after Walker White and in recent days, he committed to the Tigers. Picarella absolutely loved his trip to Auburn, loved the facilities and the cohesive message from Freeze down through the entire staff and the four-star QB thinks it’s going to be turned around quickly. Ole Miss is still believed to have a significant edge here especially with Auburn not offering yet but it’s something to watch.

Kentucky has a significant connection to Saunders and it could really benefit the Wildcats as the 2025 quarterback from Harrisburg (Pa.) Bishop McDevitt. Saunders’ dad trained returning offensive coordinator Liam Coen for his pro day and he’s considered a family friend so that could go a long way. During a recent visit to Lexington, Saunders also got to meet coach Mark Stoops for the first time and spend time with position coach Scott Woodward but the connection to Coen is huge. “I’m so pumped he’s back at Kentucky,” Coen said.

A bunch of in-state schools are making a serious run at Tatum, who could be one of the best running backs in the 2024 class, and Alabama has targeted him as a top priority but a recent visit to Michigan definitely stood out because of the people and the culture there led by coach Jim Harbaugh and position coach Mike Hart. The Wolverines will stay in this but there is a big battle brewing for Tatum’s services.

When Tyler visited Tennessee in recent weeks, the coaching staff there compared him to Sauce Gardner and since he was a former top first-round NFL Draft pick that was great for Tyler to hear. The 2024 athlete from Hiram, Ga., loved how the Tennessee coaches talked about developing him as Georgia Tech, Duke, Michigan and USC have also caught his early attention.

