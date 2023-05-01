The spring game schedule might be slowing down but there are still tons of rumors and and news as Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shares what he’s hearing in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is from Fort Myers, Fla., and so is Abrams, the Florida State commit who visited Boulder recently. He loved the scenery around the school and really appreciated the message from Sanders that the program is building men “and it shows.” But the four-star receiver from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar looks locked in with the Seminoles and it doesn’t look like Colorado can flip him at least now.

If Colorado can flip Atkins from LSU it will be because of his growing relationship with position coach Andre’ Hart and because he liked coach Deion Sanders a whole lot during his visit to Boulder for the spring game. LSU has been the dream school for the new Humble (Texas) Summer Creek four-star linebacker but the Buffs are trying hard. “They laid the red carpet out for me and my family,” Atkins said.

The message from LSU coach Brian Kelly and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples was that Bates was not only wanted in Baton Rouge but that he was needed there and that left a big impression the Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater standout. From the overall culture and the opportunities at the school, LSU is definitely a player in his recruitment but it’s a long list with Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Colorado, Penn State and Kentucky also standing out.

Tennessee might be too tough to beat - especially since Carter has a previous connection with freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava - and it’s close to home but a visit to Colorado for the spring game definitely left an impression. The transformation coach Deion Sanders is making in Boulder has stood out and the mindset around the program appeals to the four-star athlete from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd. “My favorite is how all the coaches have the same mindset of winning and getting dogs,” Carter said.

Earlier this spring, it looked like Gibert’s commitment to Ohio State was on shaky ground especially after a round of visits but then he returned to Columbus and seemed to love his time there. But the 2025 defensive back from Atlanta (Ga.) Douglass was recently at Alabama and got the full-court press from the Crimson Tide this time. Not only should Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech and South Carolina be watched now but Alabama has also joined that top list. “The message from the [Alabama] coaches was they know I’m committed to Ohio State but they are going to try to change that,” Gilbert said.

Iowa is now at the top of Karner’s list especially after he visited with the Hawkeyes and saw them in a lot of two- and three-tight end packages. The message from the coaches was that they could develop the Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception three-star like so many tight ends before him and that it’s a “no-brainer.” It is definitely a compelling case as Alabama, Michigan State, Texas A&M and Arkansas have also been high on the list.

Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama and many others continue to pursue the former Ole Miss commit but the chatter is that USC is starting to emerge as the team to beat. Lockhart plays down the road at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, he’s been to USC numerous times and the coaching staff is making him a priority. Alabama would be the team to watch but it looks like the Trojans are best right now.

Marsh backed off his Michigan State pledge in early March and since then the four-star receiver from River Rouge, Mich., released a top 12 of Auburn, Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon and Maryland. Those 12 remain in the running but the word is that the Nittany Lions, the Tigers and the Spartans are recruiting him the hardest at this point.

A recent visit to Ohio State was huge and the idea of playing for position coach Larry Johnson definitely appeals to him with Florida, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and others in the mix as well. But Alabama is making a big play for Merritt as surprisingly Georgia has not offered the College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy 2025 prospect yet. Being in Tuscaloosa for the spring game, the Alabama fan base especially stood out to Merritt who said it felt like an actual home game. Meeting with coach Nick Saban was also awe-inspiring and could be a huge draw in his recruitment. “It’s just a great experience to be able to talk to him,” Merritt said.

If any team can coax Robinson out of the state of Florida, could it be Colorado after a recent visit? The four-star defensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Jones loved the “die-hard fans” in Boulder who were shouting his name from the stands at the spring game as the environment definitely stood out. Robinson also loved the message from the coaching staff when they said he would have a “great opportunity” to start if he goes there as Texas, Georgia, LSU, Florida and Miami also stand out. The Gators are believed to have the slight edge right now.

The four-star cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy who’s arguably the best in the class has been committed to Georgia since Feb. 1 and it will be very tough to beat the Bulldogs but Robinson has an official planned for Miami in June. The word is two other teams are making the biggest push for Robinson, though, as USC and Florida State have been trying the hardest to flip the high four-star cornerback at this point.

Alabama is one of the front-runners for the 2025 five-star cornerback from Houston (Texas) North Shore and after a recent visit the Crimson Tide could be moving up even more. The fans definitely left an impression as Sanchez was treated like a celebrity taking pictures and signing autographs and with that the last visit for a while, Sanchez has a whole lot to think about now. “That made me think about, ‘Will this be home?’ because one thing about these fans they are going to show love and they did,” Sanchez said.

Alabama is going to make a serious run at Seaton, who has seen some significant changes in his recruitment recently and a big change as he now has transferred to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. A recent visit to Tuscaloosa definitely stood out as it was important as well that coach Nick Saban addressed his age (71) with the four-star offensive lineman who is also high on Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, USC, Oklahoma and others. “Saban specifically stated to me about the age concerns and his words were, ‘If I felt my age was a problem or detrimental to the team, I would stop,’” Seaton said. “That’s a man I possibly could see myself playing for.”

Arguably the top inside linebacker in the 2024 class, Viliamu-Asa has narrowed his extensive list to just three schools in Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC but the chatter is that the Irish and the Buckeyes could have an even bigger edge as a decision gets closer. USC continues to push hard and some close to Viliamu-Asa like the idea of the opportunities inside and outside football there but the four-star linebacker loves the academic and athletic opportunities in South Bend plus his close relationship with coach Marcus Freeman. His comfort level with the Buckeyes is off the charts after numerous visits there.

Ohio State is making a big run at the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback and Williams likes a whole lot about the Buckeyes but the rumor is that USC remains the top school on his list. Williams, whose brother Max went to play for the Trojans and his other brother Macen chose Arizona State, is hearing from numerous schools and could still take a lot of visits but USC could be tough to turn down on decision day.

