Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest after a busy weekend of visits

Drayk Bowen (Blue & Gold Illusrated)

After his game Friday night, 2023 four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen and his family drove overnight from Indiana to Clemson, S.C., to see the Tigers take on Georgia Tech. The word is that the Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker loved the atmosphere, the fans and the energy in the stadium. Seeing defensive coordinator Brent Venables up close and personal coaching a game was a big plus for Clemson. The trip solidified why Clemson is one of his favorite schools. But Bowen is scheduled to visit Notre Dame three times in the month of October, and the Irish have always been a major contender in his recruitment. The feeling is that Bowen definitely likes Clemson and others, but unless a huge surprise is in store Notre Dame still looks best.

Mykel Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

GEORGIA

Oscar Delp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia, South Carolina and others are battling it out for four-star tight end Oscar Delp and he again saw everything the Bulldogs have to offer Saturday in a 40-13 win over the Gamecocks. “The electric atmosphere and the offense” stood out to Delp, who still plans to take his visit to South Carolina for the Troy game in early October. Georgia helped itself even more this past weekend. ***** The word is if Georgia offers three-star safety Damani Dent from Jacksonville (Fla.) Terry Parker the Bulldogs would move into his top two especially after his visit to Athens this past weekend where he loved the campus and the program’s history. Michigan, Oregon and Pitt are also high on his list. ***** For Brycen Sanders, the 2023 four-star OL from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School said Georgia’s dominance stood out all night, along with the atmosphere as the Bulldogs are a serious contender there. ***** Georgia is considered a frontrunner for 2023 OL Bradyn Joiner, who said the Bulldogs are definitely top three, with Auburn, Mississippi State, Clemson, Ole Miss, UCF, Arkansas and Houston pushing as well.

OREGON

Harrison Taggart (Rivals.com)

It was not a major visit weekend at Oregon, but one top target who was there was Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon linebacker Harrison Taggart, who loved the entire visit to Eugene. It was his first Oregon game and he loved the environment even though it was just for the Stony Brook game. The Ducks “have my eyes right now” and they’re definitely very high on his list, although trips to UCLA and Utah should happen before a commitment.

PENN STATE

Aamil Wagner

