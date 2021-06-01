Recruiting Rumor Mill: Where top 2023 prospects will visit in June

National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is back with his weekly Recruiting Rumor Mill with recruiting chatter and news from around the country with visits now underway.

Originally from the Northeast but now playing at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, the 2023 four-star athlete has a big visit schedule in the coming weeks. Miami, Florida, Florida State, Boston College, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama are all on the list. The Gators might have an early edge but it still feels early in his recruitment but with so many visits coming up it’s hard to tell if there’s a clear front-runner yet.

*****

Penn State holds the edge early on for the 2023 quarterback from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel and he will be visiting with the Nittany Lions this summer. Other than that trip, Avery is also planning to work out at Georgia and head to West Virginia as well. Neither the Mountaineers nor the Bulldogs have offered yet but that could change later in the summer.

*****

Notre Dame and Ohio State are rumored to be the two front-runners and while that might be premature the 2023 four-star tight end definitely likes both programs. But the former Penn State commit will visit those two programs along with Tennessee and Kentucky, too, in June and he’s trying to finalize trips to Michigan State, West Virginia and North Carolina. West Coast trips are expected next summer.

*****

There are rumors that Penn State is the early team to beat for Birchmeier but he’s starting June at Virginia Tech, another major contender in his recruitment. The four-star offensive lineman from Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run will go to Penn State after Blacksburg followed by trips to Notre Dame and Ohio State to round out the month. Those four are mainly in focus with the Nittany Lions possibly having an edge.



*****

Nothing is planned for a Texas visit this summer yet but the rumor is the Longhorns are definitely one of the contenders for the four-star safety from Denton (Texas) Guyer. But many visits are coming with Bowen heading to Florida State first followed by Notre Dame, TCU, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Irish, the Horned Frogs and Oklahoma could be three early standouts to watch.



*****

Broussard has a handful of early offers including Arkansas, Mississippi State and Penn State but he’s not holding back this summer as he has his sights set on the big guns. The 2023 receiver from St. Martinsville, La., is heading to Georgia, Clemson and Florida State in the first week of June followed by trips to Arkansas, LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette and Alabama to close out the month. Depending on which schools offer this summer, Broussard’s recruitment could take an entirely new trajectory.

*****

Alabama is considered to have the early edge for the 2023 four-star defensive end from Gardendale, Ala., but some big visits are coming through the month. He will start in Tuscaloosa and then head to Clemson, Georgia and Florida before the end of June. A trip to Texas A&M is questionable. Auburn is also believed to be in the running but right now Collins does not have a visit planned there.



*****

The 2023 four-star linebacker from Many, La., has quickly loaded up on offers in recent months and has not had much time to take a breath to figure out favorites. Curtis has a very busy June ahead with trips planned to Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Stanford and USC. Oh, and the family is trying to figure out a trip to Oklahoma State as well. Those trips should help Curtis focus, at least a little bit.

*****

The 2023 wide receiver class in Florida is loaded and Fleming is one of the best ones at that position. The plan was to just see Florida, Florida State and Miami in the summer but the rumor now is that he will also get to Georgia, Georgia Tech and Alabama. His visit to FSU for the spring game definitely moved the Seminoles up but more competition is coming in for the four-star receiver.

*****

The chatter is that North Carolina could have the early edge for the 2023 four-star receiver from Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge but a massive visit schedule is coming in June that should help him figure things out even more. Hamilton will start at North Carolina and then go to Penn State, Virginia, Ohio State, Louisville, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Texas A&M and that might not be it. He’s also trying to get dates for Virginia Tech, Clemson and South Carolina as well.



*****

The 2023 four-star defensive end from Allen, Texas, might not be home the whole month of June. No favorites have emerged yet but maybe after this month as Hicks has visits to Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida.

*****

Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama will receive visits in June which is really no surprise since those three are among the favorites for Hill, one of the top linebackers in the 2023 class. An Ohio State visit is also being worked on but nothing right now for Oklahoma which has been considered a top team as well. There is another powerhouse now in the picture as the Denton (Texas) Ryan standout is trying to schedule a Clemson visit for the summer. If the Tigers offer when he visits then they would be included among the favorites as well.

*****

Texas A&M is showing the most interest in the 2023 quarterback from Zachary, La., but there is no clear front-runner yet in his recruitment although the Aggies have to like their position. Holstein is planning a major round of visits in the coming weeks with trips to Ohio State, South Carolina, Clemson, Auburn and Alabama. The 2023 four-star could be landing a whole slew of offers in the coming weeks.

*****

Some prospects are taking visits all over the country. Hale has only one planned - and it could provide tremendous insight into his early recruitment. The high four-star receiver will visit Oklahoma later in the month and it’s no secret the Sooners are definitely a top team for the Longview, Texas, receiver. A visit to Texas was supposed to happen but might have to get pushed because Hale is supposed to play in a 7-on-7 tournament that day.

*****

*****

Maybe no 2023 quarterback in the country could see his recruitment morph over the next few weeks than Howard, who is planning to visit and camp at Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Louisville. From that list, only Louisville has offered the four-star QB from Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy. More than 20 schools have been showing Howard interest this offseason.

*****

The early chatter is that LSU and Ohio State could be slight frontrunners for the 2023 four-star receiver from Del Valle, Texas. James will visit both powerhouses in June along with earlier stops at Stanford - another early favorite - and Cal. But James might not be done there as he’s trying to finalize trips with Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame as well. The rumor is an offer from Clemson could upend the whole list.

*****

Ohio State and Florida have caught Posse's attention. The 6-foot-4 standout is one of the top 2024 quarterbacks nationally but a big summer of visits is ahead. Posse will be at FIU, Miami, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Clemson, South Carolina and Alabama before the end of June. Many more offers could be coming soon.



*****