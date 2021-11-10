Recruiting Spotlight: Nos. 41-60 in the 2022 Rivals250

41. CONNER WEIGMAN

This one is easy. The Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland two-sport standout (football and baseball) committed to Texas A&M in February and he plans to enroll early. Weigman is in the running as the best dual-threat quarterback in the 2022 class.

*****

42. TY SIMPSON

In February, the Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star quarterback committed to Alabama over Tennessee and Clemson as those two programs also battled to the end. Top targets to fill out the Crimson Tide recruiting class include defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and defensive backs Domani Jackson and Earl Little.

*****

43. HAROLD PERKINS

Some believe Texas A&M has Perkins locked up, but LSU is still very much in the race here, even with a coaching change taking place. Texas is right there as well, so it’s now a three-team race to the finish for Perkins, who has some five-star qualities that will be discussed during the next rankings cycle. It would be no surprise if the Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park product ends up with the Aggies, but Perkins could easily end up elsewhere.

*****

44. QUENCY WIGGINS

Wiggins is in an interesting position because the Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep Academy prospect is waiting to see how the LSU coaching situation plays out. There’s no question the Tigers remain high on his list. Alabama is also right there, with Florida and Texas still in his recruitment, but they are probably second options at this point.

*****

45. CJ WILLIAMS

The four-star receiver from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei remains in communication with a few schools, including Stanford, Texas and others, but Williams looks completely locked in with Notre Dame. It might be a little interesting once USC hires its next coach, but it would be surprising if Williams does not end up in South Bend.

*****

46. WILL CAMPBELL

The high four-star offensive tackle from Monroe (La.) Neville committed to LSU in late January and has never looked back, even with a coaching change in Baton Rouge. Campbell has restated that he’s fully committed to the Tigers and not looking around, despite having about 40 offers and many schools still interested.

*****

47. JOSH CONERLY JR.

When the four-star offensive tackle from Seattle Rainier Beach visited Michigan this fall the Wolverines left a fantastic impression, and they will be one of the teams high on the list as Conerly works through the rest of his recruitment. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he ended up in Ann Arbor because Conerly liked that visit so much. But Washington and Oregon are going to play a huge role as well, and others are definitely in the running as more visits are expected.

*****

48. DEVIN BROWN

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star quarterback has been committed to USC since September 2020, but a lot has happened since then. Clay Helton’s firing was one thing, but if the Trojans don’t keep QB coach Graham Harrell then it might be tough for Brown to stay in the class unless it’s a home run hire. Ole Miss is very much involved, along with Texas and others, as Brown tries to sort out the chaotic coaching carousel.

*****

49. OMARI ABOR

Ohio State remains a major contender for Abor, especially after his recent visit to Columbus, but Texas A&M and others remain involved in his recruitment. It’s tough to get a great read on what Abor plans to do since he doesn’t open up much about his frontrunners and his plans, but the Buckeyes have definitely made an impression. The Aggies, Alabama, LSU, Texas and others remain in the mix.

*****

50. TREVONTE’ CITIZEN

There are some Texas A&M commits that are trying to get in Citizen’s ear and flip him to the Aggies, but all indications are the four-star running back from Lake Charles (La.) College Prep will stick with his LSU commitment. He pledged to the Tigers in July.

*****

51. KIYAUNTA GOODWIN

One of the more interesting recruitments this cycle, Goodwin can still go any number of ways. The high four-star offensive tackle has been committed to Kentucky since April, and he returned to Lexington this past weekend as the Wildcats remain in solid shape. But a recent trip to Alabama definitely opened his eyes a lot. Goodwin had a good visit with Michigan State, too, but the word is this might be more of an SEC battle right now. Kentucky still has his commitment, but the Crimson Tide and others are pushing.

*****

52. DASAN MCCULLOUGH

After being committed to Ohio State for eight months, McCullough backed off that pledge and picked Indiana, where his brother plays and his father coaches on the staff. There have been no signs that McCullough is considering any other schools at this point.

*****

53. BARION BROWN

Brown’s recruitment has taken some interesting twists and turns along the way, but it now looks like Kentucky is by far the team to beat. Alabama poked around with the four-star receiver for a while, but it’s unlikely that has much steam left. TCU was in the picture for a minute, but the Wildcats have consistently come after him and have shown Brown how they’d use him in the offense - and he’s been listening.

*****

54. MALAKI STARKS

The Jefferson, Ga., four-star athlete committed to Georgia over Alabama and Clemson in March, and he has not looked back. There have been no indications that Starks is considering any other programs.

*****

55. JULIAN HUMPHREY

The four-star cornerback from Houston Clear Lake was committed to Florida for about five months, but he made it no secret he was looking at other programs, with Georgia and Texas A&M under the most serious consideration. Humphrey has also put LSU into his top three, but when he commits on Nov. 12 it’s expected that Georgia will hold the edge for him, with the Aggies also very high on his list.

*****

56. ZION BRANCH

After another visit to Ohio State in recent weeks the Buckeyes are considered the frontrunner in Branch’s recruitment, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they’ll be tough to beat. USC was the dream school growing up, but with the coaching uncertainty there the Trojans could have a tougher time getting him. Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson and others are involved, but it looks like Ohio State has the big edge here.

*****

57. SAM MCCALL

An early Florida commitment, McCall backed off that pledge and has been with Florida State since late February. The Gators, along with Alabama and others, have been trying to flip him, but with no success yet.

******

58. BRENEN THOMPSON

The speedy four-star athlete committed to Texas over Texas A&M and Oklahoma State in early October, and he’s expected to play receiver in Austin. For a while, Clemson looked to have an advantage in his recruitment, but as things progressed more local schools stood out and Texas won out.

*****

59. CALEB BURTON

Burton has been committed to Ohio State since November 2020. He has shown no indication of backing off that pledge, and with Quinn Ewers already in Columbus, Burton is probably more locked in than ever.

*****

60. EMMANUEL HENDERSON