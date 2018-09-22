Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-22 14:06:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Reflecting on USC's game-sealing blocked field goal to beat WSU

Lm3akxsdfxyhyfydmgiq
USC coach Clay Helton basks in his team's come-from-behind 39-36 win over Washington State on Friday night.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

It was sort of poetic Friday night, the way it all ended, with USC's maligned special teams unit -- the target of so much understandable ire from the fan base -- delivering the clinching play to se...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}