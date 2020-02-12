USC has reportedly filled the final vacancy on its coaching staff, hiring defensive line coach Vic So'oto away from Virginia.

Jamie Oakes, of 247Sports, first reported the news and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirmed it Wednesday morning.

So'oto, who is from Oceanside, Calif., and played at BYU from 2005-10, spent the last three seasons at Virginia in his first full-time coaching position.

Under his guidance, Virginia set a program record this past season with 46 sacks, ranking No. 6 nationally.

So'oto replaces Chad Kauha'aha'a, who was let go by USC after one season as part of a total defensive overhaul following Todd Orlando's hiring as defensive coordinator.

Orlando brought with him safeties coach Craig Naivar, who coached under him at both Houston and Texas. He then hired Oregon's Donte Williams as cornerbacks coach and now So'oto to round out his defensive staff. USC also hired Kansas State's Sean Snyder as special teams coordinator last week.

This completes USC's coaching staff, which looks like this:



Offensive coordinator: Graham Harrell

Offensive line: Tim Drevno

Running backs: Mike Jinks

Wide receivers: Keary Colbert

Tight ends: John David Baker

Defensive coordinator/linebackers: Todd Orlando

Defensive line: Vic So'oto

Safeties: Craig Naivar

Cornerbacks: Donte Williams

Special teams: Sean Snyder

