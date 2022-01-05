Report: USC hiring Michigan DL coach Shaun Nua to complete coaching staff

Most notably, Nua helped Aidan Hutchinson finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting this year as he racked up 14 sacks (16.5 tackles for loss), 12 QB hurries 2 forced fumbles and 62 total tackles.

Nua spent the last three seasons with the Wolverines after coaching the defensive line at Arizona State in 2018 and at Navy from 2012-17.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday morning that the Trojans are hiring defensive line coach Shaun Nua from Michigan.

Lincoln Riley's USC coaching staff is now complete ... again.

Per Nua's Michigan bio, in 2019 he led a unit that helped the Wolveriness rank top-25 nationally in eight categories, including sacks (2.77 per game, 21st) and held seven opponents under 100 yards rushing. Defensive linemen combined for 23 tackles for loss, led by a team-high 12.5 (and 15.5 sacks) from Kwitty Paye.

In 2020, Michigan defensive linemen accounted for 13.5 of the team's 24 tackles for loss. Paye had 4.0 TFL and 2.0 sacks in an injury-shortened four-game season.

Nua played defensive end at BYU from 2002-04 and spent four seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. He is originally from American Samoa.

This should complete Riley's USC staff.

Of course, that looked to be the case previously before RBs coach hire Tashard Choice left quickly for a job at Texas, and expected DL coach Jamar Cain left for LSU.

Only defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons have been officially announced by USC, but the other coaches have been actively recruiting. Riley had said he would wait to announce his staff until it was complete.

Here's how the staff looks now:

Defense

Alex Grinch (from Oklahoma) -- defensive coordinator/safeties

Shaun Nua (Michigan) -- defensive line

Roy Manning (Oklahoma) -- was cornerbacks coach at OU, but has also coached outside linebackers

Brian Odom (Oklahoma) -- inside linebackers

Donte Williams (USC) -- role will depend on how he and Manning are slotted but potentially cornerbacks

Offense

Josh Henson (Texas A&M) -- offensive line

Kiel McDonald (Utah) -- running backs

Dave Nichol (Mississippi State) -- inside receivers

Dennis Simmons (Oklahoma) -- outside receivers

Zach Hanson (Tulsa) -- tight ends

**It's not clear yet who will coach special teams.

**Riley serves as his own play-caller while two position coaches shared co-offensive coordinator titles at Oklahoma.