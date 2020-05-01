Report: USC's Mike Bohn, Clay Helton, Andy Enfield give back combined $1M
USC's top athletic department employees are pitching in to help offset the financial damage done by this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to a report by the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje, USC athletic director Mike Bohn, football coach Clay Helton and men's basketball coach Andy Enfield will return $1 million in combined compensation to USC.
As reported by the Times, in USC President Carol Folt's state of the university address earlier this week, she suggested that the school could face a projected operational deficit of $300 million to $500 million through June 2021.
Per the Times report, according to a federal tax return filed by the school, Helton was paid about $3.2 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year, Enfield made nearly $2.8 million that year, and Bohn's salary has not been publicly disclosed.