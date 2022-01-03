Reported USC RBs coaching target Kiel McDonald posts farewell to Utah

McDonald also changed his Twitter bio to read "RB Coach at THE BLVD" -- BLVD Studios is the Trojans' in-house creative department with the phrase also being used in recruiting pitches.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Adam Rittenburg all reported that USC was pursuing McDonald.

Just days after reports circulated that USC was targeting Utah running backs coach Kiel McDonald, and just a day after the Utes wrapped up their season in the Rose Bowl, McDonald posted a farewell to the program on Twitter on Sunday.

McDonald, who has been with Utah since 2017, was under contract with the university through Jan. 31, 2023 and made $275,000 this last season, according to KSL.com.

USC initially hired Tashard Choice away from Georgia Tech to be its running backs coach and Choice even took part in a recruiting weekend on campus in early December, but he quickly left for a job at Texas.

McDonald is well-respected for his work coaching a Utah running back group that ranked 13th nationally this season in averaging 217.2 yards per game on the ground, led by Tavion Thomas' 1,108 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

He also recruited and developed Ty Jordan, who was an instant star in 2020 while rushing for 597 yards and 6 TDs in five games, before dying tragically that December from a gunshot wound.

McDonald also coached Zack Moss, who delivered three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to become Utah's all-time leading rusher.

McDonald previously coached the running backs at Eastern Washington from 2012-16 after a year as a graduate assistant at Arizona State.

USC has two positions to fill on its coaching staff -- running backs coach and defensive line coach.

