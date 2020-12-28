TrojanSports - Reporter Roundtable: Final thoughts on USC's season, team MVPs, questions

Reporter Roundtable: Final thoughts on USC's season, team MVPs, questions
It's been more than a week since USC's season ended with a loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game and the subsequent decision to not play in a bowl game.
The Trojans finished 5-1, but that 1 seemed to weigh a lot more heavily than the 5 in the minds of fans and critics.
Along the way, there were plenty of positives, impressive individual efforts and some encouraging trends from a new defensive coaching staff. There are also some glaring questions that will carry over into 2021.
The TrojanSports.com staff tackles all of those topics, handing out team MVP and most improved player awards, making our picks for the guys who will make the biggest leap next year, addressing the major takeaways from 2020 and sharing our thoughts on the direction of the program at this point.
1. How is this USC season going to be remembered?
Ryan Young: "Unfortunately for the Trojans, it will be remembered solely for the final game and what it represented. We said it entering that Pac-12 championship game -- USC needed to shine on its biggest stage to validate and bolster the high-wire act it performed during the regular season, needing wild late-game rallies to get past Arizona State, Arizona and UCLA. A win over Oregon would have substantiated the narrative of this as a resilient, unflappable team. Instead, USC looked overmatched by a Ducks team that had lost its previous two games, and in turn that changed the entire perspective of the season to one of a too-talented Trojans team playing with fire too much and ultimately getting burned. If this was a one-off, the extenuating circumstances -- USC having its opponent changed four days before the game, Oregon having the previous week off to get a jumpstart on game-planning for the Trojans, etc. -- would carry some weight. But the reason those factors don't resonate as much is USC fans have simply seen this outcome too often in too many big games under head coach Clay Helton to separate it from the overall body of work. So it instead is viewed through that prism -- another letdown, another missed opportunity. While USC did make some major strides this year, getting recruiting back on track, starting to show elements of a new identity on defense, the perception of the fan base at this point can only be swayed by Helton showing he can win big games. This was a prime opportunity against a less-than-dominant Ducks team, and well, here we are."
Tajwar Khandaker: "The 2020 season will be easy to look back on as a microcosm of the Clay Helton era at USC. The issues that have plagued this team in the recent past were on full display through the six-game season. A lack of discipline, questionable decision-making and poor execution once again hamstrung USC, leading to yet another disappointing finish despite flashes of promise. The Trojans showed tantalizing glimpses of what a team this talented could look like when functioning properly, but as has become tradition, the story of this season was one of wasted potential."
2. Who is your offensive MVP for this season?
Ryan: "I've thought a lot about this. I think at one point it might have been left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker with the wide receivers cancelling each other out, but as valuable and key as he was this season returning to solidify the left tackle spot, AVT had his worst game against Oregon, giving up both of his sacks and 6 of his 8 overall pressures allowed for the season in those four quarters. So I'm going to pivot back to the guy who just seemed to make the most big plays -- and who seemed to make the most of every play. That's sophomore receiver Drake London. We already knew he was going to be a factor after the way he finished 2019 (TDs in each of the final five games), but he morphed into a game-changing force this year. Of course, there was the game-winning touchdown vs. ASU to complete that comeback, but more than that it was how exciting London made every reception in the open field. He refuses to go down. He spins and bulls his way for every last extra yard -- his 65-yard touchdown vs. UCLA being the best example of this as he made at least six tacklers miss on that play. Ultimately, he led USC with 502 receiving yards and 15.21 yards per catch with a lot of that coming from sheer will. He was QB Kedon Slovis' safety net so often, and per PFF, he was the only one of the Trojans' main receivers not to drop a pass all season. He should start getting more national attention next year when he has a full schedule to pile up these kind of highlights."
Tajwar: "Though Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a worthy choice, Drake London is going to be my guy here. London showed up to play in every single game, one of the few players on that side of the ball that did. The sophomore was a steady force for the offense, often giving it life when it seemed like nothing else could. Mistakes were few and far between for London as the 6-foot-5 receiver didn’t drop a single target, a feat neither of the Trojans’ other two star receivers managed. He kept the offense moving at crucial stretches and showed a propensity for stepping up when it mattered most, as he did with his sensational game-winning touchdown against ASU."
