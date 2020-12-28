TrojanSports - Reporter Roundtable: Final thoughts on USC's season, team MVPs, questions

Ryan: "I've thought a lot about this. I think at one point it might have been left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker with the wide receivers cancelling each other out, but as valuable and key as he was this season returning to solidify the left tackle spot, AVT had his worst game against Oregon, giving up both of his sacks and 6 of his 8 overall pressures allowed for the season in those four quarters. So I'm going to pivot back to the guy who just seemed to make the most big plays -- and who seemed to make the most of every play. That's sophomore receiver Drake London. We already knew he was going to be a factor after the way he finished 2019 (TDs in each of the final five games), but he morphed into a game-changing force this year. Of course, there was the game-winning touchdown vs. ASU to complete that comeback, but more than that it was how exciting London made every reception in the open field. He refuses to go down. He spins and bulls his way for every last extra yard -- his 65-yard touchdown vs. UCLA being the best example of this as he made at least six tacklers miss on that play. Ultimately, he led USC with 502 receiving yards and 15.21 yards per catch with a lot of that coming from sheer will. He was QB Kedon Slovis' safety net so often, and per PFF, he was the only one of the Trojans' main receivers not to drop a pass all season. He should start getting more national attention next year when he has a full schedule to pile up these kind of highlights."

Tajwar: "Though Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a worthy choice, Drake London is going to be my guy here. London showed up to play in every single game, one of the few players on that side of the ball that did. The sophomore was a steady force for the offense, often giving it life when it seemed like nothing else could. Mistakes were few and far between for London as the 6-foot-5 receiver didn’t drop a single target, a feat neither of the Trojans’ other two star receivers managed. He kept the offense moving at crucial stretches and showed a propensity for stepping up when it mattered most, as he did with his sensational game-winning touchdown against ASU."