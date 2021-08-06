Reporter Roundtable: Insight and analysis from the USC football beat

It all starts Friday afternoon. USC football fall camp, the four-plus month grind, pivotal junior seasons for USC's draft-eligible stars, first looks at key newcomers, etc. The march to the 2021 season formally commences with the Trojans' first practice of August. TrojanSports.com has spent the week previewing these 2021 Trojans from just about every angle, but we're not done yet. Our staff writers Ryan Young and Tajwar Khandaker are joined by a couple notable guests in The Athletic's Antonio Morales and the OC Register's Adam Grosbard for the first Reporter Roundtable of the season -- 10 questions previewing fall camp and what's to come. **Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 11. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link.**

1. What is the most compelling storyline entering fall camp?

Grosbard: "For me, it's, is Kedon Slovis ready to return to form after a down 2020? I'll get more into this with a later question, but last year it was clear that Slovis was not the same QB we saw as a freshman, and some of those issues carried over into the spring. So is he back to the guy many predicted would compete for a Heisman Trophy after his freshman season? That's the biggest thing to watch for USC this camp. Morales: "I think it's Kedon Slovis and his development. A few people I've talked to this summer have basically said they thought this season will come down to how Slovis plays. For as bad as USC's offense was in some areas last season -- running the ball, pass protection -- if Slovis plays average in the Pac-12 title game, then the Trojans probably win the conference. If they get a good season from him this year, then the ceiling for this team is much higher." Khandaker: "I think the overall improvement of the defense is the most consequential thread to follow as we kick off the 2021 season. In 2020, with new DC Todd Orlando at the reins, the USC defense looked to have turned a corner for the first time in years. The defensive front generated consistent pressure, the tackling issues at all levels began to clear up, and the secondary played with consistency in coverage -- helping keep the Trojans in a number of games which they certainly should have lost. The unit was far from perfect, but Orlando’s effect was impossible to ignore, especially considering the circumstances of a COVID-shortened offseason program. Now, with a full offseason and the addition of blue-chip playmakers by recruiting class and transfer, this defense is primed to take another step forward and perhaps take back the mantle of the best in the Pac-12. The front 7 will return almost all of its key contributors from last year, along with some key additions, and the secondary is loaded with young talent. The potential of this group is higher than that of any defensive unit USC has fielded in years -- it’ll be worth watching how they fare against the Trojan offense through camp." Young: "Those are all fine answers. I'm not as worried about Slovis as others, but I get it, and I agree the defense in Year 2 under Orlando is highly intriguing. But I'm going to maybe go off the board and surprise with my pick here. For me, it's the wide receivers/tight ends. USC had such a skeleton receiving crew back in the spring and there are so many newcomers added into the mix this month, that this will truly be our first look at the full bevy of passing-game options and how they fit together. Especially with uncertainty cast upon Bru McCoy's season now, I want to see the competition at outside receiver, which I think will ultimately come down to Gary Bryant Jr. and transfer newcomer Tahj Washington on one side with Drake London on the other. I want to see what all the buzz is for with tight end transfer Malcolm Epps and freshman tight end Michael Trigg, who will both work at the inside Y receiver position. We haven't seen speedy Texas transfer Jake Smith yet. Or freshmen Kyron Ware-Hudson and Joseph Manjack. There is a lot to learn about this group in August."

2. What is the biggest question you have about the team entering camp?

Grosbard: "I doubt I'm alone with this, but the offensive line was a mess during the spring and has the potential to be a season killer for USC if it doesn't show big improvement quickly. Word is that the line has shown improvement during the summer as it learns under new position coach Clay McGuire, and there's a line to buy Courtland Ford stock. But will that be enough for the Air Raid to be successful?" Morales: "I know this is an every-year thing, but the offensive line. The group was not impressive last season and has lost a first-round pick from that stable. I'm high on Jonah Monheim, though, and I think Courtland Ford could be good so I'm interested to see how they continue to evolve in their roles and how the right guard battle plays out." Khandaker: "To absolutely nobody’s surprise, I have to also circle back to the condition of the offensive line here. Run-blocking has been an issue for this team for a long while -- the USC front has struggled to clear lanes on a consistent basis for at least 3-4 seasons. In 2020, that translated to a rushing attack that ranked 120th in the country in rushing yards per game -- the Trojans’ second-worst average in team history. Adding to their woes, last year the unit took a noticeable step backward in pass protection, which had been a relative strength during the 2019 campaign. The loss of Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was by far the Trojans’ best pass blocker last season, only adds question marks to a group short on proven difference-makers. Returning veterans Andrew Vorhees, Jalen McKenzie, Brett Neilon, and Liam Jimmons all figure to be leading candidates for starting roles, but none of that group has shown the reliability of players like Vera-Tucker or Austin Jackson to this point. "Redshirt freshman Jonah Monheim looks poised to battle it out with McKenzie for the starting right tackle gig. Though Clay Helton’s track record of favoring seniority when apportioning playing time is strong, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some new faces starting up front given the uncertainty at the position group. Perhaps the biggest X-factor on the line is Courtland Ford, the hulking redshirt freshman who seems to have already run away with the starting left tackle job. The hype train behind Ford has been accelerating throughout the offseason, but it’s hard to tell what the on-field product will look like yet due to his lack of playing time last season. Ford’s play will be an important point of focus throughout training camp. New OL coach Clay McGuire has quite the collection of puzzle pieces to work with; the way that they come together through camp might be more predictive of the Trojans’ success in 2022 than anything else we see these next few weeks." Young: "Yep, it's the offensive line. I'd mix it up here if I could, but this is the right answer. To build off some of the points already made, I'm very curious if the coaches will actually give Monheim a true chance to compete with McKenzie for the starting job at right tackle or if they'll ultimately just defer to the redshirt senior, two-year starter. And yes, I've started to buy some of that Courtland Ford stock myself, but I want to really watch him closely this camp and see if we've moved on too quickly from talking about the challenge of replacing Vera-Tucker. I like some of the comments I've heard from players, namely Kedon Slovis, about what he's seen from Clay McGuire's impact so far. I don't think spring was enough of a sample size to draw an opinion, as he was going through his first practices with the unit, so we should gain a better evaluation this month."

3. What storyline isn't getting enough attention?

Morales: "The lack of depth on the interior defensive line is a concern I think has been somewhat overlooked but could be a major headache as the season progresses. On the positive side, I think the upgrades in the running back room haven't gotten a lot of attention either." Grosbard: "I don't think enough people are talking about the depth concerns across the defense. Everywhere you look at the depth chart, once you get past the entrenched starters, there are question marks. Young freshmen, recent transfers, or players who have been plagued by injuries throughout their careers. It feels like USC is a couple of bad breaks away from relying on some unproven players for extended periods of time." Young: "I agree. The situation at nose tackle is getting a lot of headlines, but I too have plenty of questions about the linebackers and secondary. USC had almost no depth at linebacker last year due to injury, and we still don't really have a pulse on who is going to be available this year. And the only defensive backs I truly trust at this point are cornerback Chris Steele and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. Chase Williams was leading the competition at the other safety spot, but he's been inconsistent whenever he's had opportunities in the past. Behind him it's transfer newcomers and freshmen. Nickle Greg Johnson is coming off injury and I think still has plenty to prove despite playing and starting a lot of games over the years. And a lot seems to be riding on this being Isaac Taylor-Stuart's long-awaited breakout season at cornerback. We'll see." Khandaker: "Yeah, the competition at the safety spot opposite Isaiah-Pola Mao is one to watch. That position was previously filled by Talanoa Hufanga, who used it to play a unique rover role that saw him jumping between all three levels of the defense from snap to snap. With Hufanga and his one-of-a-kind skill set out of the picture, the occupant of the second safety position will likely play a different role in Todd Orlando’s defense. Whoever mans it is going to be busy, though -- Orlando features his safeties as key figures in his scheme with significant responsibilities. Though Chase Williams is penciled in at that spot for the time being, he’ll be pushed by the deep and talented crop of safeties USC has gathered from the recruiting trail and off the transfer portal. Xavion Alford, Xamarion Gordon, Anthony Beavers, Chris Thompson Jr., and Calen Bullock all figure to join the fray, and I wouldn’t be at all be surprised to see one of them supplant Williams."

4. What do you expect of QB Kedon Slovis this year?

Khandaker: "I expect a lot of Kedon Slovis. In his true freshman year, Slovis quickly made it clear that he was capable of playing the quarterback position as well as anyone in college football. His natural poise and composure at the position is perhaps the rarest of intangibles for signal callers; Slovis is unshakeable regardless of what’s happened previously in the game or what the pressure of the situation dictates. That was clear from his first start in the Coliseum against Stanford two years ago, and it’s been a constant for Slovis throughout his USC career. His accuracy in terms of pure ball placement is among the best of anyone in the country, and he’s surprisingly good at making things happen out-of-structure despite his limited mobility. Slovis looked primed for a Heisman-candidacy caliber season in his sophomore year, but that wasn’t to be. The sophomore just wasn’t right throughout the 2020 season, his accuracy suddenly uneven and his deep ball oddly disjointed. His struggles and quirks through that year have been endlessly dissected, but we now have a pretty clear idea of how his elbow injuries from the previous Holiday Bowl affected his throwing throughout 2020. "Slovis still has yet to put together the truly dominant season many expected entering last year, and with a potential departure to the NFL after this season, this may be his final chance to do it. By all accounts, his shoulder/arm issues seem to be resolved- Slovis enters this training camp unhindered and primed for what should be the best season of his career. He’ll be surrounded by a treasure trove of offensive weapons, a dubious offensive line, and Graham Harrell as his playcaller. It’s hard to know what he’ll make of that, but I’m inclined to expect the very best of Slovis this year as an aged-up, smarter version of the quarterback we saw two seasons ago. Mark him up as a Heisman candidate -- my gut tells me he’ll be up to it this year." Morales: "I don't know if he'll be throwing the ball like he was in 2019, but I do expect a nice bounce-back season from him that probably results in All-Pac-12 honors again." Grosbard: "At media day, Slovis said that he's overcome the lingering doubts that his elbow injury left him with, doubts that impacted his performance in 2020. I take him at face value when he says that, if only because he and the coaching staff were so unwilling to talk about these doubts a year ago when they still plagued him. So I expect to see Slovis return to form and perhaps even show the growth you'd expect from freshman to junior year. But this will be his most challenging season yet given his younger receiving corps and the loss of talent on the offensive line." Young: "Again, I'm more bullish than most on Slovis. I look at it simply ... He's clearly articulated why he wasn't at peak form last year -- having a wonky COVID-derailed offseason coming off the elbow injury, admittedly losing some confidence in his arm, battling things that couldn't be fixed on the fly of a six-game season. He's also clearly explained why he believes things will be different this year -- he spent the offseason and summer working with the guys at 3DQB on his biomechanics to engage his lower body more and take pressure off his arm, he feels like he's throwing it like he used to, there's no pain and most importantly no doubts in the back of his mind. He's told us his velocity is up since the spring, Drake London has told us his velocity is up, I tend to believe them. Most importantly, I feel like I'm the only one who ever makes this point, but let's not act like 2020 was a disaster for him. He ranked sixth in the country in passing yards per game and was the biggest reason USC pulled off three wild comebacks, lol. Give me that guy with improved velocity, no pain and full confidence and I think big things are in store for him."

5. Which offensive player do you expect to make the biggest leap in 2021?

Grosbard: "I'm expecting a big Gary Bryant Jr. season. The losses of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, and now the suspension of Bru McCoy, gives Bryant an opening to gain Slovis' trust and have a lot of passes thrown his way. He gives USC a different look at receiver with his speed and could get a lot of check-down looks as Slovis tries to get rid of the ball quickly under duress." Young: "I co-sign that. I think Courtland Ford is also an obvious answer here, but I too picked Bryant. He's one of my favorite recruits of the last couple years and we really haven't been able to see his full potential on display yet. The ankle injury gave him a slow start last season and he missed part of spring with a hamstring injury. If he can stay healthy, I think he could challenge to be the second-leading receiver behind Drake London on this team. USC fans are going to really enjoy watching Bryant, who has a knack for getting open with his smooth speed and route-running abilities." Morales: "I think it'll be Gary Bryant Jr. If he can stay healthy, he'll have plenty of targets and he'll have a shot to make an impact in the return game as well, which we saw against UCLA." Khandaker: "This feels like a cheap answer, but Drake London is going to have to be my guy here. Despite the fact that he’s been an absolute monster for the Trojans for two seasons now, London has been held back by sharing the depth chart with the likes of Michael Pittman and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has yet to surpass 600 yards or 5 touchdowns in a season to this point in his career (with the six-game season last year limiting his 2020 numbers) and is often overlooked in media discussions of the best receivers in college football. This season, London enters camp as the undisputed No. 1 target on this team. With the indefinite loss of Bru McCoy, it seems more certain than ever that he’ll see the most targets of his career by far, playing regularly outside as well as inside for the first time in his USC career. USC’s receiving corps is still too deep for defenses to double London consistently, and he’s appeared to have elevated his game even further from what we could tell at spring camp, where he absolutely dominated the Trojans DBs. I get the feeling that buoyed by Slovis at his best, London is ready to rip off a monster season, one that sets him squarely in the conversation among the best receivers in the country."

6. Which defensive player do you expect to make the biggest leap in 2021?

Morales: "Tuli Tuipulotu. We got a glimpse of what he could do last season, and then he was a dominant presence in the spring. I think he'll take a pretty big step forward this fall." Grosbard: "It's Tuli Tuipulotu season. Not exactly an original guess, but the sophomore was a monster in the spring and clearly has earned Vic So'oto's trust at a young age. I'm expecting to see a lot of Tuipulotu in varying positions, moving from outside to inside to give different looks to the USC front seven." Young: "Lots of overlap in the answers here, but it's hard not to pick Tuipulotu. According to the roster he's gained 25 points and an inch of height since the spring. That's crazy. Clay Helton told me Tuipulotu is athletic enough to still be a defensive end but big enough to be a defensive tackle. The Trojans need depth inside, so I think he plays the tackle role allowing USC to put a fleet of pass rushers on the field at once with he, Korey Foreman or Nick Figueroa (maybe both if they get creative) and Drake Jackson all together flanking the aforementioned unproven nose tackle (whoever that ends up being). Tajwar, mix it up for us here." Khandaker: "Again, slightly cheating, but Chris Steele is going to take this one. Though he’s been named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first team and lauded throughout this offseason as the Trojans’ clear No. 1 corner, Steele has had a very uneven first two years at USC. He’s shown flashes of the elite coverage ability that made him a five-star recruit, but his play has been too inconsistent for him to be considered a star to this point. With that said, I believe that Steele has finally turned the corner on his development and is in position to become the cornerback that most expected him to be out of high school. In spring camp, he looked like a new player, an actualization of the potential that we’d watched for two seasons. His technique problems seem to be largely cleaned up and his penchant for grabbing looks to be behind him, allowing him to maximize his athleticism and instincts in coverage. He dominated in the spring, shutting down seemingly everything that came his way. This fall, it wouldn’t shock me if Steele puts up the most impressive season by a USC corner since Adoree' Jackson." Young: "I like that answer too. I'm super high on Steele entering this season and I agree, if he reaches the level I'm expecting that will be a big jump from his first two seasons."

7. Who is the most underrated player heading into camp?

Grosbard: "Jude Wolfe. The tight end has dealt with injuries that have limited his ability to contribute his first two seasons at USC. But he has the potential to give USC a genuine pass-catching option at tight end if he's healthy." Morales: "I know fans saw the long catch and run during the spring game, but I think Keaontay Ingram is going to have a solid season and really improve the RB rotation." Khandaker: "Vavae Malepeai has been consistently slept on throughout his tenure at USC. He is not the fastest, quickest, strongest, so on and so on, you know how this bit goes. But Malepeai’s vision and contact balance make him the most reliable of the Trojans’ backs, capable of generating yardage even with poor blocking and limited running lanes. His ability to salvage otherwise busted run plays is a lifeline for an offense that often struggles to get anything going on the ground, and his dogged effort matched with his consistency make him one of the most valuable components of the Trojan backfield. He may not be in line to be a feature back, but the importance of what Malepeai brings to this offense can’t be understated." Young: "I'll go with Malcolm Epps. The tight end transfer from Texas has been generating a ton of positive buzz. Slovis told me he couldn't believe how fast Epps is for his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame. Watching him walk with his new teammates to PRPs this summer, he was impossible to miss with his physical stature. I don't know why he was rendered expendable at Texas and barely used last season, and maybe I'm not putting enough stock into that, but he seems to have a clear shot at a major role in this offense, taking over the Y position to allow London to slide outside. I don't think he's being talked about nearly enough. My second choice would have been Tahj Washington, the Memphis receiver transfer who I think will play a major role this year."

8. What freshman not named Korey Foreman has the best chance to make an impact in 2021?

Khandaker: "Any of the three freshman safeties -- Gordon, Beavers and Bullock -- could have an opportunity to be impact players. As we discussed earlier, the safety spot across from Isaiah Pola-Mao is likely up for grabs, and each of the talented freshman should get a shot at securing that position. It’s hard to think of anywhere else on this roster where freshmen might have the chance to play such a big role, so the safeties get the nod here." Grosbard: "I could see Brandon Campbell getting some opportunities as a third running back. He had a good spring camp and with the late transfer of Stephen Carr it clears the path for Campbell to get some action if anything happens to Vavae Malepeai or Keaontay Ingram." Morales: "I think Michael Jackson has positioned himself well with a strong spring. Raesjon Davis probably could if he has a strong fall camp. Outside of that, can't think of anyone else. Unless Jaxson Dart has to step in in case of emergency." Young: "I'll go with three names. What? There are no rules here. I'll start with Raesjon Davis, who Antonio mentioned. USC's linebackers have a ton to prove still, depth always seems to be a question there and Davis has the most upside of anybody in that room. I can totally see him forcing his way onto the field as a freshman. I'll throw in cornerback Ceyair Wright as well. I'm still in wait-and-see mode on Isaac Taylor-Stuart, and I know Donte Williams thinks very highly of Wright as a guy who could play early. And I'll also copy Antonio's plug for MJ3. The freshman receiver is impressive and looks game ready. The depth chart may hold him back, but if he gets an opening I have full confidence in him."

9. What's the best-case scenario for USC this season?

Morales: "I think the best-case scenario is they take advantage of a manageable schedule, go 11-1 with a loss at Notre Dame, win the Pac-12 title and find a way into the playoff somehow. That's the absolute best-case scenario where everything breaks right, though." Grosbard: "The Trojans stay healthy and the offensive line outplays the expectations. With an easy regular-season schedule, the Trojans are able to win the Pac-12 South and go for redemption against Oregon in the Pac-12 title game. Khandaker: "A playoff appearance, of course! Don’t let the frustrating past five years of USC football disillusion you too much -- this is a roster stacked with talent, and they’re entirely capable of running their Pac-12 slate and making it to a top 4 berth. The key ingredients are all there -- a top-flight QB, an explosive set of weapons, blue-chip difference makers on defense, and what appears to be a hungry team culture. A lot would have to go right certainly; an improved showing from the OL, a continued step up from the defense, and of course, good game management from the coaching staff, to name just a few factors. The perfect confluence of those might be unlikely, but the potential is there as it almost always is with the offseason Trojans. If it all comes together, I absolutely think this team can make it to a playoff spot. Ask me whether or not I think that’s likely, and you’ll get a decidedly separate answer." Young: "The best-case scenario is peak Kedon Slovis, Courtland Ford looking like USC's next star left tackle in the making, Jonah Monheim winning the right tackle job and moving Jalen McKenzie inside (not sure what would happen between McKenzie and Liam Jimmons in that scenario), Clay McGuire making a discernable impact in aligning the OL with how Graham Harrell wants it to function in this offense, Drake London having one of the best seasons for a receiver nationally, strong complementary contributions from Gary Bryant-Tahj Washington-Malcom Epps, Keaontay Ingram being the best USC running back since RoJo, a dominant pass rush helping to cover up for the questions at nose tackle, Kana'i Mauga taking the next step as a playmaking linebacker and the secondary to improve throughout the season. As noted, USC has a favorable schedule and I think all of the outcomes the other guys mentioned are at least possible though I can't fuel any playoff talk until much deeper into the season after seeing some of what I mentioned come to fruition. It's too soon for that talk, in my opinion."

10. What's the worst-case scenario?