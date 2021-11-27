Reporter Roundtable: Perspective and insight for USC-BYU

USC's final home game of the season should have been one of the more anticipated on the schedule, as the Trojans play host to No. 13-ranked BYU in the Coliseum on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN).

But the reality is the focus of the fan base will be elsewhere -- both in part due to the 4-6 Trojans' struggles this fall but also because a new future and full reset for the program is coming.

Whether it be Saturday, later this weekend, some time next week or whenever, USC will have a new head football coach and fresh optimism for the future.

Meanwhile, though, the Trojans will continue to play out the string on this season, needing to win both of their final games to become bowl eligible or at least one to avoid finishing with the program's worst record in 30 years.

Not quite the stakes fans were hoping for when things kicked off back in September.

BYU (9-2) comes into the Coliseum as a 7-point favorite over USC, which seems like a small spread for a Trojans team that got humiliated at home, 62-33, by rival UCLA last week and that has lost by at least 14 points in all six of its defeats.

The Cougars are pretty good in most categories, ranking 19th nationally in total offense at 457.5 yards per game, 28th in scoring at 33.4 points per game, 78th defensively in giving up 380.6 YPG and a more respectable 43rd in scoring defense at 23.6 PPG.

As for the Trojans, well, all that needs to be said is that USC is on pace for its worst defensive season in program history, ranking 103rd in giving up an average of 32.2 points per game and 94th in total defense at 417.7 YPG.

BYU had to replace first-round NFL draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback, but the Cougars have gotten great production out of Jaren Hall (2,307 passing yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 281 rushing yards and 3 TDs).

Tyler Allgeier leads the BYU rushing attack with 1,303 yards (5.7 per carry) and 18 touchdowns, while former USC commit Puka Nacua leads a balanced receiving corps with 39 catches for 754 yards and 5 TDs.

For the Trojans, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart makes his second career start against the team from his home state that was one of the first to offer him a scholarship.

As always, our TrojanSports.com team gets you set for the matchup with our perspective and insight in the weekly Roundtable.