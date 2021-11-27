Reporter Roundtable: Perspective and insight for USC-BYU
USC's final home game of the season should have been one of the more anticipated on the schedule, as the Trojans play host to No. 13-ranked BYU in the Coliseum on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN).
But the reality is the focus of the fan base will be elsewhere -- both in part due to the 4-6 Trojans' struggles this fall but also because a new future and full reset for the program is coming.
Whether it be Saturday, later this weekend, some time next week or whenever, USC will have a new head football coach and fresh optimism for the future.
Meanwhile, though, the Trojans will continue to play out the string on this season, needing to win both of their final games to become bowl eligible or at least one to avoid finishing with the program's worst record in 30 years.
Not quite the stakes fans were hoping for when things kicked off back in September.
BYU (9-2) comes into the Coliseum as a 7-point favorite over USC, which seems like a small spread for a Trojans team that got humiliated at home, 62-33, by rival UCLA last week and that has lost by at least 14 points in all six of its defeats.
The Cougars are pretty good in most categories, ranking 19th nationally in total offense at 457.5 yards per game, 28th in scoring at 33.4 points per game, 78th defensively in giving up 380.6 YPG and a more respectable 43rd in scoring defense at 23.6 PPG.
As for the Trojans, well, all that needs to be said is that USC is on pace for its worst defensive season in program history, ranking 103rd in giving up an average of 32.2 points per game and 94th in total defense at 417.7 YPG.
BYU had to replace first-round NFL draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback, but the Cougars have gotten great production out of Jaren Hall (2,307 passing yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs, 281 rushing yards and 3 TDs).
Tyler Allgeier leads the BYU rushing attack with 1,303 yards (5.7 per carry) and 18 touchdowns, while former USC commit Puka Nacua leads a balanced receiving corps with 39 catches for 754 yards and 5 TDs.
For the Trojans, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart makes his second career start against the team from his home state that was one of the first to offer him a scholarship.
As always, our TrojanSports.com team gets you set for the matchup with our perspective and insight in the weekly Roundtable.
What gives you confidence that there is still fight left in this USC football team?
Ryan Young: "I can't say I have a lot of confidence in that regard. Especially when interim head coach Donte Williams had to call out the team for the way it started practice Tuesday while admitting that the Trojans indeed hadn't bounced back from that ugly loss to UCLA at that point. It's hard to gauge off practice, as the team worked out in shells (shoulder pads, helmets and shorts) this week due to mounting injuries and the general toll of the season. But the larger point is, if this USC team couldn't collectively get up for rival UCLA in the Coliseum enough to avoid the worst loss of the season, then what hope should there really be for this game or the final one? It's a lost season that will mercifully end in another seven days. That's not to say that everybody is checked out. Not at all. There are guys playing hard, those still with something to prove -- like freshman QB Jaxson Dart. It's just that the collective team, much as has been the case all season, simply doesn't seem to be fully on the same page to the level it would take to upset a ranked opponent at this point."
Tajwar Khandaker: "Er, not very much. Whatever fight there was to be born of pride should have emerged nearly two months ago. After weeks of sloppy, dysfunctional football, it’s hard to point to anything resembling 'fight' on this team. Only a handful of guys have shown consistent energy and intensity in recent weeks, and as they further look to solidify their roles for the future, it might be reasonable to expect continued hustle from those guys. Jaylin Smith and Xavion Alford are some of the younger players who stand out in that regard, and on the other side of the ball Keaontay Ingram looks to be just as dialed in as he’s been all year. Are those individual demonstrations of 'fight' going to change what happens to a football team of over 100 coaches, players, and assistants? You tell me."
What is the most concerning part of this matchup for USC?
Khandaker: "USC’s defense is fundamentally broken -- it’s inevitably going to pepper the game with lapses in communication, focus and situational awareness to reward the offense with big scoring opportunities. Against bad offenses, USC might scrape by with a good showing from the other side of the ball. Against good ones? It’s just not going to happen. BYU is an offense of the latter variety, equipped with a standout running back in Tyler Allgeier, a highly productive dual-threat quarterback in Jaren Hall, and boasting a diverse collection of talented pass catching threats, headlined by former USC commit Puka Nacua. The Trojans defense just isn’t fundamentally sound enough to match up, and I expect them to get shredded much like they were last week."
Young: "Yeah, it's not as if I can even say at this point that rush defense or pass defense is more of a weakness than the other. The Trojans' weakness is defense, period. But the fact that BYU has four games with at least 220 rushing yards this season, including 385 yards on the ground vs. Virginia, is the best bet for how this game goes off the rails for USC."
