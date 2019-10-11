The USC-Notre Dame rivalry is meant to always have great significance and importance, and it does this season.

But in very different ways for each side, it feels like.

The No. 9/10-ranked Fighting Irish (4-1) took their only loss to Georgia (No. 3 in the latest polls) in a competitive showdown on the road and have otherwise finished off their four wins by 15 or more points. They have College Football Playoff aspirations still and every week is a step toward those goals.

For USC, so much of the stakes Saturday night in South Bend, Ind., seemingly center around coach Clay Helton and his future. There's no shortage of buzz, opinions and conjecture on that front, and who knows what chance he really has to extend his tenure with a new president set to hire a new athletic director amidst a time of sweeping change for the university and its athletic department.

But if there is an evaluation still to be made, it stands to reason this is a crucial opportunity for Helton to start mounting a compelling last stand after a 3-2 start.

That is probably not how the players view this game, nor should they. But that's the lens through which many others do. Fittingly, much of the mounting angst that has developed toward Helton the last couple years concerns his struggles on the road and against top teams -- so the outcome Saturday night will either add more evidence on both those piles or perhaps be a launching point to try to prove something else the rest of this season.

That's not say a win over Notre Dame will in fact sway perception or narrative -- that seems too far gone for the most vocal critics, especially with USC's recruiting every bit as much of a spotlight issue as the 8-9 record on the field since the start of last fall.

The only point is to say that if there is still a chance for Helton, it would seemingly need to start with a win Saturday over a ranked Fighting Irish team on the road.

What would it take for the Trojans to pull that off? We debate and discuss ...

