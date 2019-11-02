This is likely USC's season -- whatever happens Saturday as the Trojans host No. 7/8-ranked Oregon. The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) represent the toughest remaining hurdle the Trojans (5-3, 4-1) have to clear to maintain control of their path to a division title. Sure, there are other scenarios that could come into play, especially if Utah loses at Washington on Saturday, but in terms of what USC can control this is the game everyone has been looking forward to for weeks. And this is likely the game that will define the Trojans' season. Oregon has won seven straight since losing a competitive neutral-site clash with Auburn in the season opener. The Ducks are No. 9 nationally in scoring defense (14.8 points per game), No. 20 in total defense (308.3 yards per game) and tied for third in turnover margin (16 gained, 5 lost). They're strong offensively as well, ranking No. 25 in total offense (466.0 YPG) and tied for 24th in scoring (36.0 PPG), led by a veteran offensive line and a top NFL draft prospect in quarterback Justin Herbert (2,104 passing yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT). That's the challenge for USC on Saturday in the Coliseum. The TrojanSports.com staff weighs in with its predictions and perspective on the matchup.

1. Oregon held five straight opponents to 7 points or less and then gave up 31 to Washington and 35 to Washington State the last two games. What do you make of this Ducks defense? Ryan Young: That was a mighty impressive streak -- being that stifling for that long against any string of opponents is noteworthy. But Oregon's last two games have shown the divide in its schedule. We've seen the Ducks dominant the likes of Nevada (4-4), Montana (FCS), Stanford and Cal (two of the worst offensive teams in the Pac-12) and Colorado (a very inconsistent up and down squad). Meanwhile, against Auburn, Washington and Washington State the Ducks are giving up 31 points per game. Which basket does USC fit into? That's why I have optimism the Trojans can get the ball moving. Where I have high respect for this Oregon defense is its opportunistic nature -- 14 interceptions and 23 sacks so far. I think the Ducks will make some big plays, but they can also give up some big ones in return. Tajwar Khandaker: "As talented as Oregon is at all levels of the defense, the Ducks are particularly inconsistent in the secondary. During Oregon’s run of five games without an opponent scoring more than 7, they didn’t face a single threatening passing offense. The past two weeks, Oregon has faced capable passing attacks led by good quarterbacks in Jacob Eason and Anthony Gordon, and it shows on the stat sheet; both quarterbacks dominated the Oregon defense, throwing for a combined 695 yards and 6 touchdowns with a nearly 69.0 completion percentage. There’s no denying Oregon’s talent in the front 7; they’ve been productive rushing the passer, and they’ve made the Ducks one of the best run-stuffing teams in the FBS, allowing only 3.3 yards per carry. Though their strength up front often masks the deficiencies of their secondary, the defensive backfield is certainly the Achilles Heel. Against strong passing offenses, the Ducks are vulnerable to being exposed -- therein lies USC’s opportunity to win this game.

2. What should concern USC most in going about the Oregon offense? Ryan: A couple things. No. 1, the fact that QB Justin Herbert and the Ducks have been so good at protecting the football. This USC defense is not a stifling unit and depends on the big play now and then to offset the yards and long drives it will give up. But Herbert doesn't make mistakes. If Oregon can avoid turnovers, it has the playmakers capable of producing a big game against this injured and inconsistent Trojans defense. No. 2, Oregon's offensive line is stout and the Trojans' pass rush is ailing. The Ducks have four senior starters up front plus sophomore Penei Sewell, who is already the best of the bunch and has been named the Pac-12 offensive lineman three times this season. We don't yet know what to expect from DE Christian Rector in his latest return from that high-ankle sprain, and if top pass rusher Drake Jackson can't play on his injured ankle that's a big loss for the Trojans. If USC can't pressure Herbert and loses the battle up front with a capable Ducks' rushing attack, this could be a long day for the D. Tajwar: With the loss of tight end Jake Breeland, Oregon’s set of weapons doesn’t seem to be overly menacing. The Ducks are loaded with talented athletes at both receiver and running back, but there aren’t really any clear cut No. 1 guys that they can rely on to shoulder the load on offense. USC matches up well with Oregon at these positions -- more concerning to me is the battle up front. Oregon features one of the nation’s best offensive lines, stacked with experience and NFL-caliber talent. The Ducks have done a good job of protecting QB Justin Herbert all year long and have been starting to dominate opponents on the ground, evidenced by their 306-yard rushing performance against Washington State last week. USC has struggled to win on the edge all year long, and the absence of Drake Jackson at defensive end will hurt the Trojans badly in this matchup. Although the Trojan secondary looks to match up well with Oregon’s receivers, too much time to throw for Herbert could neutralize whatever advantage the Trojans have in the passing game. Additionally, USC can’t let Oregon gash them on the ground; it has to shore up its ability to hold contain on the edges, something the Trojans struggled with all year. The return of a finally healthy Christian Rector could possibly provide the Trojans with a big boost in that department, but that remains to be seen.