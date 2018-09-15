The USC football team arrives in Austin, Texas, for the first time in 52 years, facing a pivotal clash with Texas on Saturday night (5 p.m. PT on FOX) that could set the No. 21/22 Trojans on one of two paths.

Either they pick up a key road win and put their season right back on track with all of their goals still ahead of them ... or they take back-to-back losses and the concerns and criticisms grow even louder.

Paramount for USC (1-1) is an improved offensive performance after tallying just three points last week at Stanford.

Texas (1-1) ranks just 78th nationally in total defense, giving up an average of 380 yards per game through two weeks -- including an opening loss to Maryland and a win over Tulsa. The Longhorns haven't yet taken off in coach Tom Herman's second season as their rebuild looks to still be in the early stages.

The matchup would seem ripe for USC quarterback JT Daniels and his arsenal of playmakers to right themselves, but it is nonetheless a road game.-- and the Trojans did need double overtime to beat the Longhorns last year at the Coliseum.

The TrojansSports.com staff discusses the key points of the matchup:

1. Who is your offensive pick to click and why?

Adam Maya: Tyler Vaughns. My hunch is USC will look to win this game through the air, and Vaughns hasn’t scored yet. He’s dropped a couple passes he’d like to have back, and he’ll get those opportunities versus Texas. JT Daniels has targeted him about as much as he has Amon-Ra St. Brown through two games, so their chemistry should be improving. Given the Longhorns’ shaky defensive backfield, a couple USC receivers might go off. Vaughns will be one of them.

Ryan Young: JT Daniels. The freshman quarterback has had a whole week to let his frustrations simmer from that collective offensive stumble last week -- and to hear everyone else pile on about what went wrong. This will be a telling game for the rookie. I think he makes the adjustments he needs to make and seizes the primetime national spotlight to showcase his immense potential. I also just like the matchup with this Texas defense. The Longhorns have just one sack on the season, which would seem to indicate Daniels won't face the same kind of disruptive pressure he faced from Stanford. If he has time to make plays, he will against a vulnerable young Longhorns secondary.

Tajwar Khandaker: I think Aca’Cedric Ware is due for a nice performance on Saturday. The stat sheet won’t show it, but Ware actually looked good to me for most of the game against Stanford. He was a big part of why the USC rushing attack was successful through the first half, hitting holes decisively and making defenders miss. As the Cardinal began to key in on the run, he didn’t have much room to work with, ending the day with a rather disappointing 3.3 yards per carry, but when given space he looked explosive and decisive with his cuts. Ware may not be the home-run threat that Stephen Carr is, but he’s a very good back with great vision and impressive quickness. With the coaching staff seemingly adamant about giving him the largest share of carries, I could see him having a big day against a rather lackluster Texas front 7 .

2. What is the one concern from Week 2 that is the more worrisome moving forward?

Maya: Play-calling. It has to be better. The remedy might not be obvious, but the bottom line is clear: You can’t be held to three points. You’ll never win that way. Producing six drives that reach the opponent’s 40, with only two advancing to the red zone, suggests predictability, poor sequencing or a lack of adjustments, or a combination of these. There seems to be an overreliance on skill players winning matchups rather than scheming them open and creating high-percentage options. Explosive plays have also been few and far between, forcing the offense to execute more plays. This team is too athletic to be so methodical. USC also has to figure out how to use the middle of the field more. Vaughns and Michael Pittman become easier to defend when only asked to work the boundaries, which makes the tight ends and slot receivers that much more important. Last I checked, slant routes are still legal, and St. Brown isn’t the only receiver capable of running them.

Young: Clay Helton said he's not very concerned about the offensive line, but it's hard not to be. The unit has been effective in run blocking, but the pass protective has been a mess. Helton thinks that will improve as the unit gets healthier, but that's making a couple assumptions. As mentioned, I don't think this Texas defense is an overly concerning matchup. That said, if the Trojans can't keep a clean pocket this week then there are some major concerns moving forward.

Khandaker: I’d be a little worried about the passing game. JT Daniels just had a rough game, where he got hurt for a bit, completed less than half his attempts and threw two picks. If he has a tough day again against Texas, you have to worry about his confidence going forward. It’s imperative for the aerial attack to go smoothly Saturday -- and to do that the pass protection has to be better than it was last weekend. A soft Texas front 7 should help, but it’s on USC to capitalize on that. The Texas secondary is an athletic group, and the Trojan receiving corps needs to show out against them. More Amon-Ra St. Brown should definitely be a priority in terms of that as well.

3. What should be expected from the USC safeties after yet further attrition?

Khandaker: This one might be surprising, but I have a feeling that Talanoa Hufanga is going to shine as the starting strong safety. He’s looked impressive to me since spring camp. His athleticism and instincts are truly special, and players of that mold have lots of opportunities to make plays at that position. He looked great to me in his snaps last week after Isaiah Pola-Mao went down, and I think he’ll show out on Saturday. C.J. Pollard is no slouch either -- he’s looked quite good himself at that spot. I’m not overly worried about that position aside from depth down the line.

Young: Yeah, there's a lot to like about Hufanga. He was ranked the No. 3 "athlete" in the 2018 recruiting class and has looked good in his limited action so far. He made a nice play in the backfield last week while playing only 15 snaps. There's still plenty to prove as he takes on a larger role -- getting most of the first-team reps this week in practice alongside senior Marvell Tell. My main concern would be in the way of communication, but USC surely has a plan to not put too much on the true freshman in that regard. I think he and Pollard will split snaps while Tell plays the whole game. As we discussed on a podcast this week, I don't think talent is the concern at safety even with all the personnel setbacks. The Trojans just can't endure any more injuries or other setbacks there, and that's asking a lot entering just the third game of the season.

Maya: Safety can often be a boom-or-bust position, where mistakes can really hurt you and the good plays pay great dividends. Given the inexperience of freshman Talanoa Hufanga and redshirt sophomore C.J. Pollard, I imagine Clancy Pendergast will tread carefully and not ask them to do too much. Hufanga is a natural playmaker who will excite over time. But this will test his readiness. He didn’t get the kind of reps in training camp you’d expect for a guy starting Game 3. It’s trial by fire, and patience will have to be exercised. Texas probably isn’t the team that will exploit this vulnerability to the max, making it a good opportunity for Hufanga to grow. Pollard is a serviceable option to turn to if he falters.

4. What stands out about the Texas matchup?

Young: I really think the perception of Texas is getting inflated based on either its historical stature or that Tom Herman was the hottest name on the coaching market two years ago. I understand home-field advantage, but if the Longhorns' first two games of the season (a stunning loss to Maryland and a 28-21 win over Tulsa) are any indication, this is not a team that is going to crack the national rankings this year. USC has more talent and a much higher ceiling. I think Sam Ehlinger (250 passing yards per game, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) is a capable quarterback for Texas who should be more comfortable in the role than he was last year while sharing the job, but across the board this matchup just points to USC for me.

Maya: How well can USC pass protect? It’s the key to the offense if the Trojans are going to be pass heavy. Texas’ defensive front doesn’t stand out this year, but the Longhorns generated a ton of pressure in last year’s meeting and took away the run game. That’s the cat-and-mouse Tee Martin is playing with DC Todd Orlando, who’s been relying on a four-man front lately to get to the quarterback and offering more help to his secondary. USC was in a lot of 12 personnel (one back, two tight ends) against Stanford and still struggled to form a clean pocket for Daniels. My guess is we’ll see less of that this week, while the O-line is counted on to win its matchups. This could be the X factor for the offense.

Tajwar: The sheer amount of questions about both teams coming into this game feels strange. Last year’s matchup had a more straightforward narrative with the Sam Darnold-led Trojans looking to avenge the ’06 Rose Bowl against a Texas team looking to finally turn the corner. A year later, I really can’t tell you too many concrete facts about either team’s trajectory. The Trojans are in a strange spot, with what appears to be a dominant defense and an extremely talented offense that’s struggling to get it together, while the Longhorns are an indecipherable mess of talent without a clear strength or direction. It’s really hard to understand what this game will look like at all.

5. Prediction

Maya: I’m calling it 27-20, USC. I just think the Trojans are better, and by enough of a margin to overcome home field advantage. Yes, it will be hostile. But USC’s road struggles under Helton have come exclusively against ranked teams. Texas is not that. I’m most curious to see if the Trojans play (and coach) with a sense of urgency. They’ve come out flat the past two weeks, and this isn’t the type of environment that affords that. The game should be fairly tight since that's where USC is at right now. But it's not a game the Trojans should lose, and the more I think about it, I don't believe they will.



Young: USC 35, Texas 27. I could certainly see the Longhorns scoring less than that, but I think the USC offense gets going this week and I think Texas at least stays within striking distance at home, perhaps adding some late points. I just really like this matchup for the Trojans offense, and my optimism in JT Daniels has not wavered at all despite the ugly loss last week. I expect both the rushing attack and the passing game to click Saturday night as USC stays in control most of the evening.

Khandaker: USC 27, Texas 17. I’m not very confident in that prediction. Like I mentioned earlier, the amount of unpredictable variables in this game makes it a tough task to be sure of anything. However, I’m inclined to think that even with their troubles, the Trojans are a significantly more cohesive unit than Texas is at this point. The Longhorns are a talented team with everything to prove and that makes them dangerous, but I don’t think they have enough figured out, especially on defense, to win this game. I think they’ll have a tough time getting pressure on Daniels or slowing the running game, and that’s going to make things rough for them. They have a lot of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and we’ve seen flashes of brilliance from Ehlinger in the past, including against USC last year. The Trojan defense is an impressive unit though, and I think they’ll manage to do a good job of containing them, although they are prone to giving up a couple of big plays a game. I don’t think the USC offense is cohesive enough yet for them to run away with this one, but I think the Trojans bring the W back home.