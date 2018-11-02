USC (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) has lost two straight and isn't above .500 in going into November for the first time since 2001. Meanwhile, Oregon State (2-6, 1-4) has the luxury of being at home and is coming off a stunning comeback win at Colorado. Those have all been footnotes, though, to the drama surrounding USC and its coaching staff this week.

Maya: USC’s going to run the ball more frequently, because it can’t be less, and will run the ball better, because it can’t be worse. It’s always been hard to pin down who is behind what with this offense, but my suspicions are that Helton is pulling a lot more strings than we’ve been led to believe. So I’m not expecting dramatic changes. Helton intimated he’ll be more aggressive because, as the head coach, he won’t be calling plays out of fear. I’m not sure the problem is what plays are being called so much as what the plays are. I guess we’ll find out.

Young: I expect the Trojans to gain a strong dose of inflated confidence against an Oregon State defense that ranks 128th out of 129 FBS teams in allowing 540.4 yards per game. Next to last in the country. Southern Utah -- an FCS team -- put up 488 yards on the Beavers this season. So this should be a get-right game for quarterback JT Daniels in his return from a one-game concussion-mandated absence. It's also a prime opportunity for the Trojans' ground game, as Oregon State is giving up 267.4 rushing yards per game. If I'm Helton, I take any chance I can get to generate some positivity for that underachieving facet of the offense. But in the big picture -- or at least over these next four games -- I found the most telling comment from Helton to be that a head coach can calls plays with no fear. So I expect USC to be very aggressive with downfield shots and eventually perhaps more gadget plays like we saw last week. I'm not sure the Trojans will need to use all their tricks this Saturday, but in general that's my expectation for Helton as play-caller after interpreting his comments this week.

Khandaker: I don’t expect huge changes to be implemented only a week after he took over play-calling responsibilities; for the most part I expect the offense to look similar to before. That being said, Helton obviously wouldn’t have taken over if he didn’t feel there were changes that needed to happen. I do expect a little more creativity and variation similar to what we saw after the second quarter last week. This is pure speculation on my part, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a simplification of short and intermediate concepts for JT- quick drops with 2 read checks or something of that variety. Also wouldn’t be shocked to see a more Stephen Carr heavy run offense.