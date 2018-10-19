Every game for USC is of the must-win variety at this point, at least if the Trojans want to salvage goals like a Pac-12 championship and perhaps a spot in the Rose Bowl. This game especially fits that criteria as the Trojans (4-2, 3-1 Pac-12) visit Utah (4-2, 2-2) in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday. The Utes are playing their best football of the season, building momentum with a 40-21 win at Stanford and a 42-10 win over Arizona. USC, meanwhile, came off its bye week to score a 31-20 victory over previously-unbeaten Colorado last weekend and put itself in control of its Pac-12 destiny, as coach Clay Helton likes to say, but a sloppy second half took some of the shine off that victory. A win by any means on the road against Utah in a tough place to play would be encouraging, though. Our staff gives its picks, predictions and perspective heading into Salt Lake City.

How much will Porter Gustin's loss be felt the rest of the season?

Adam Maya: Clay Helton said it best: His total impact is irreplaceable. But on the field I believe there are ways to replicate his production, if not his presence. Gustin was playing the best football of his career and would have only drawn more attention from opposing offenses. Clancy Pendergast's defense is all about disguise, so I'm expecting a few different players will be called upon to carry out Gustin's assignments. But there's no question this is a loss. I'm just not ready to write off the multiple replacements that I expect to see at the Predator spot. Ryan Young: I just don’t see them coming close to replacing his disruptiveness and ability to make plays in the backfield. This is not a situation where multiple people can add up to replace one. A great pass rusher is a true commodity. You either have it or you don’t, and we just haven’t seen anyone on the roster display that ability consistently enough to not feel Gustin’s loss. I do put some stock in the notion that Christian Rector has had more success playing the Predator position and perhaps that will give him a needed spark, but I’m going to need to see it to believe it. Tajwar Khandaker: It’ll hurt -- this is a pass rush that was already struggling mightily throughout the season. Last Saturday was the first time the Trojans seemed like they could actually create pressure off the edge, and Gustin's sheer dominance in that game was a huge part of that. He has accounted for more than half the team’s sacks -- there’s no clear successor we can look at to come close to replacing his production. I’ve seen people point to the way the pass rush dominated last year after Gustin went down as a source of hope, but I don’t think that’s a rational comparison at all. Last year’s pass rush was the most productive in the country because of the sheer number of guys who could get after the quarterback, headlined by Uchenna Nwosu and Rasheem Green -- that’s not the situation anymore. Now, Christian Rector has had a quiet start to the year, but we’ve seen just how much of a force he can be. Maybe this injury will push him to step it up. There’s also a chance that some of the young guys step up -- Kana'i Mauga and Hunter Echols have shown flashes throughout the year. However, considering how bad the pass rush has been for most of the season, I think it’ll be a stretch to think they’ll be able to make up for the loss of Gustin. This one’s going to hurt down the stretch.

What should USC do with Palaie Gaoteote if Cam Smith is active?

Adam: I don't believe Cam Smith will play this weekend. If he does, Helton has already said Gaoteote will back him up at middle linebacker. That would be a mistake. Even if Smith were only available for half the game, EA's too promising to split time. This defense just lost arguably its best defensive player, and it's a position EA has worked at and started at against Washington State. And you're going to rotate him off the bench? The hangup seems to be that EA, because he was in the concussion protocol, wasn't able to get the reps and prepare for an alternative role; they had him focus strictly on MLB in the event that Smith couldn't go. EA has been cleared and will play Saturday, but my feeling is he'll begin the night behind Reuben Peters. It wouldn't be the best timing, against a run-heavy Utah team, to have your three best linebackers off the field. That's why I'd find a way to play EA as much as possible. Ryan: I understand Helton’s dilemma here. With Cam Smith uncertain, he needs to have Gaoteote preparing to fill that role (assuming he gets the green light to play after already being medically cleared through the concussion protocol). And if he’s focusing at middle linebacker to refine the complexities of the position then he’s not practicing anywhere else, which would make it harder for the coaching staff to feel confident in that he’d be sound in his assignments elsewhere. But that can’t be an every week explanation. They have to find a way to get Gaoteote ready at another spot and get him on the field, at least in a regular rotation somewhere. He showed last weekend that he has terrific instincts, and that’s a skill that should translate to an outside linebacker role (or the Predator role in particular) pretty easily. Tajwar: With the way Cam has been held out for most of the week, I think it’s safe to say he’s definitely not 100 percent even if he does end up active. I think it’ll be a good idea to mix their snaps, letting both of them stay fresh and keeping the strain off of Smith’s bad hamstring. Gaoteote should get some snaps at the other linebacker spots as well here and there to give him a chance to make plays -- especially Predator, where he’s had some experience. He’s too good to waste on the bench, and the Trojans will need all they can muster on the front 7 to counter Zack Moss and Utah’s offensive line.

Will USC be able to run the ball against Utah?

Adam: Define run. There will be handoffs. Yards will be gained (and lost). But no, I don't see this USC team being able to move the chains on the ground against this defense. I'm waiting for USC to break out a quick pass game and utilize the backs (not just on screens), the slot receiver and tight ends in the middle of the field. Is that too much to ask? Probably. But if the Trojans are unable to develop a short and intermediate passing game, they probably won't crack 20 points. Chicks might dig the long ball, but it's no way to live on offense. Ryan: I would not say I’m confident in that. We’re now halfway through the season so the stats mean something, and Utah has the second-ranked rush defense (74.8 yards per game) for a reason. USC’s rushing game has been shutdown by the likes of Texas (37th against the run) and Colorado (45th) so i expect the Trojans to once again lean heavily on the passing game. Tajwar: No. USC’s offensive line has serious trouble moving players off the ball -- even in the games where the Trojans have had success on the ground like they did at Arizona, the lack of serious push they create is evident. Against a Utah team ranked second nationally in rush defense I don’t see any way the USC run game gets going. The Utes' front seven is big and physical. They’ll toss the Trojan line around in the run game and make life miserable for Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr, and Aca'Cedric Ware.

Who is your offensive pick to click?

Adam: Who knows. This swings so wildly from week to week, and you can argue that's a good thing for the Trojans. Except they haven't been able to run the ball with even a modicum of consistency and it's hard to believe they will against the nation's second-best rushing defense. I'm going to go back to the same well and pick Amon-Ra St. Brown. He's going to be a big-game player for this program and he seems ripe for a breakout after a couple quieter weeks. My only hesitation with him is we never know how much he'll actually play. Points will be hard to come by in this game, so I'm just going to assume he's on the field a lot. That shouldn't be a bold take. Ryan: I’ll take JT Daniels this week. For the reason explained above, it figures the freshman quarterback is going to have to carry the offense this week (again). I remain very high on Daniels and expect him to be effective against a pass defense that has been beatable at times. Utah allowed 445 passing yards in a loss to Washington State and 381 in that win over Stanford. Tajwar: I think this game is set up perfectly for Michael Pittman to dominate just like last week. Colorado’s single high press-man base defense will give him tons of one-on-one deep opportunities -- the kinds of plays you expect him to win on regularly as we saw against Colorado. If Daniels can hold strong in the pocket against the Utah pass rush and get the ball to him in stride downfield, Pittman will have a lot of opportunities to make big plays down the field. I expect a second straight offensive outburst from him.

What's your prediction?