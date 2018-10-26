USC returned from its visit to Utah last week beaten and beaten up, as starting quarterback JT Daniels has spent the week trying to make it through the concussion protocol.

USC tweeted out Friday afternoon, confirming an earlier report by Adam Maya, that redshirt-freshman Jack Sears will start at QB for the Trojans on Saturday against Arizona State.

The Trojans will also be without starting middle linebacker Cameron Smith, referred to by coach Clay Helton as the quarterback of the defense, as he deals with hamstring and knee injuries.

USC (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) is in a logjam in the Pac-12 South standings as one of four teams tied with two conference losses as it hosts Arizona State (3-4, 1-3) in the Coliseum.

The Sun Devils, in their first season under former NFL head coach Herm Edwards, earned some national attention early with a Week 2 win over Michigan State, but the team has gone just 1-4 since then with losses to San Diego State, Washington, Colorado and Stanford and a win over Oregon State.

The TrojanSports.com staff delivers its picks, predictions and perspective on the USC-ASU matchup:

What are your expectations for QB Jack Sears in his first start?

Adam Maya: I've always liked Jack Sears' talent base. He's physically well-rounded and his mobility is much needed. But in the nearly two years that he's been at USC he's never looked totally comfortable running the offense. That was a surprise this past spring and in training camp, after more than a year in the system. You'd hope there would be a lot of quick game and intermediate routes integrated in the game plan -- two things we haven't sen much of this season. Sears, despite being quick on his feet, took a lot of sacks in scrimmages because he wasn't a decisive thrower. He also wasn't as accurate as JT Daniels, who's struggled with accuracy himself thus far. That all makes it hard to project success for Sears. But maybe he'll be one of those rare birds who puts it all together in games. Your anticipatory nerves obviously ring different when facing a real pass rush, which Sears has yet to do at this level. If he can extend plays, USC has the weapons to make Arizona State pay.

Ryan Young: Clay Helton has said all week that USC would have a simplified game plan regardless given the uncertain situation at QB. Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis, meanwhile, said the staff reviewed the tape from fall camp to see what plays Sears operated the best. My guess is the Trojans make a very dedicated effort to get the running game going against a respectable Arizona State defense that allows 157.3 rushing yards per game (and that held Stanford to 127 on the ground last week) while giving Sears a heavy dose of high-percentage short passes (screens, etc.) early to build his confidence. The biggest variable is how much they encourage him to run with the ball. If Daniels is not cleared and not an option at all, USC has to be very careful to expose Sears to hits as he'll be the only active scholarship QB with Matt Fink (broken ribs) also out. But his mobility is a huge part of his skill set, so that's my biggest curiosity -- how the coaches manage the risks and upside there. My biggest concern, meanwhile, is his ability to make quick enough decisions. That was the area where I felt Daniels clearly separated himself from both Fink and Sears in the preseason.

Tajwar Khandaker: I’d assume the coaching staff will try to make things simpler for Sears and try to lean on the run game as much as they can against a relatively softer ASU defense. Sears’ best trait, though, is his cannon of an arm and his ability to throw amazing deep balls -- something that would match up quite nicely with the deep-shot offense the Trojans had run successfully in prior weeks, especially with Michael Pittman’s recent success in hauling in deep shots. I’d expect him to take a few of those through the game and wouldn’t be shocked to see him connect on some “wow” plays. However, Sears’ decision-making in the pocket and tendency to hold onto the ball for too long were issues throughout training camp -- the same issues that led to JT Daniels’ poor performance last week. Though the ASU pass rush shouldn’t be as imposing, Sears will have to have made real strides in that area to turn in an even performance tomorrow. As it is, I expect him to have a middling game, mostly short completions with an occasional big play and a few turnovers as he adjusts to the speed of a real college football game for the first time.

Who is your pick to click offensively?

Adam: Do we have to pick someone? I can't recall USC's offense playing this poorly this often since Paul Hackett was the coach. The numbers are even worse than then in certain areas. I'm not daring enough to select anyone affiliated with the run game, so how about Tyler Vaughns? He seems to have the best rapport with Sears in practice. He's also too good to finish a game with two catches for 1 yard, as he did last week. I don't put that on him, though.

Ryan: I'm going to hedge my pick here (hey, there are no rules against it) and go with either Aca'Cedric Ware or Vavae Malepeai. Ware looked like he was progressing through the week from the shoulder injury that ended his night early last Saturday at Utah. I simply don't know how the carries are going to be divvied between those two and Stephen Carr, but I do know that the need to find some answers in the ground game should be even more of a priority with Sears starting. I've said it a couple times this week, I'd like to see the Trojans be flexible enough to lean heavily on whichever guy (if any) is able to find some success rushing the ball early. I just can't see USC faring well without significant contributions on the ground this week (or most weeks, for that matter).

Tajwar: I’m gonna double dip here and say Michael Pittman for the second week in a row. One of the major issues JT showed last week was his panic-mode instinct of forcing the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown and only Amon-Ra; Pittman only had 2 catches from Daniels. Jack Sears will undoubtedly look for Pittman much more than we’ve seen Daniels do, and I’m fairly confident he’ll lead the team in targets. Pittman has caught near everything thrown remotely in his zip code recently, and I’d expect more of the same against a middling ASU secondary. He’s set up to have a good night once again.

What do you make of Arizona State -- four losses in the last five games but all by one score?

Adam: They are what we thought they were -- oh wait, wrong coach. But this is simply a middling Pac-12 team, and yet that's good enough to beat USC right now.

Ryan: I think they've had a respectable fall, but ultimately simply losing every conference game (except Oregon State) closely does not necessarily mean a program is close. I'm surprised the Sun Devils haven't been able to replicate the success they had in that 16-13 Week 2 win over Michigan State really in any other game. The Oregon State game is an outlier as the Beavers are just not much obstacle these days. The Sun Devils' defense has been solid (ranking 32nd nationally, allowing 21.0 points per game), but throwing out the opener against UT-San Antonio and that Oregon State beatdown, Arizona State is averaging just 18.2 points in its over five games. This despite some pretty decent individual stats. Redshirt-senior quarterback Manny Wilkins has passed for 1,799 yards, 11 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions while rushing for 198 yards and 3 scores. And sophomore Eno Benjamin has rushed for 753 yards and 7 touchdown on 5.5 yards per carry. Edwards has always been a conservative coach and that seems to be the identity for the Sun Devils now as well.

Tajwar: They’re a good team -- a rung down from Utah and maybe in the vicinity of Colorado. They have serious playmakers on the offense in N’Keal Harry (probably the first receiver drafted next year), Eno Benjamin, and Manny Wilkins, and their defense is solid but unspectacular. They’ve shown up to play in every single game, something that can’t be said about USC. ASU left Seattle with a tight one-score loss against Washington in a game that went down to the fourth quarter -- I don’t think the result would be nearly that favorable if USC had made that trip. This is a tough football team that has enough talent to compete seriously in every game.

Has your opinion on the Herm Edwards hire changed one way or another this season?

Adam: I never had one other than it's fun. Quotes and antics aside, he obviously knows a lot about football. He also doesn't strike me as someone that would take this job if he wasn't willing to give his all to it. ASU has been stuck in neutral for what seems like 20 years. So it makes sense in a lot of ways.

Ryan: Not really. I expected Edwards would be a good motivator who would connect with the players and at least get them to play hard. That seems to be the case. I also had major doubts about his ability to build a program through recruiting and get the Sun Devils over the hump. The jury is still out on that, but my opinion has not changed. He went 54-74 in the NFL and his Kansas City Chiefs teams got progressively worse each year (9 wins to 4 to 2 in his third and final season). He had been out of coaching since that 2008 season and hadn't coached in the college ranks since working as a defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89. That's a long time to be out of the game in both regards.

Tajwar: It definitely has. I didn’t expect Herman to be a disaster by any means, but I didn’t think this team would be playing at this level this fast. Again, their 3-4 record doesn’t do them justice as a team. He gets his guys to play hard every snap of every game- as we all know, not so easy to come by. He’s set up the team every game to be in a position to win, and though there’ve been questionable decisions made by him for sure, he absolutely has this team punching above their weight. Edwards’ has definitely exceeded my expectations to this point.

What's your prediction?

Adam: Like most people I expect this game to be close. USC has prevailed in a lot of tight contests the past two-plus years, but much of that was driven by star players having huge games. This year's squad is currently bereft of elite players and we're not seeing a lot of standout performances, particularly on offense. In the past three years, ASU was the get-right game for a USC team coming off a loss. The Trojans won each one by an average of 26.6 points. That's just not happening Saturday, where USC will need to create big plays on defense and special teams to pull ahead. It's still hard to pick against the Trojans at home, where they haven't lost in three years, and I probably wouldn't if Daniels were healthy. Their edge in talent is always enticing. But I don't trust how it's being managed and thus am siding with the devil -- ASU 24, USC 20.

Ryan: USC, 23-20. I know many fans are eager for a fresh look at quarterback and to see what Sears can do, but I'd be much more confident with Daniels starting this one and would have picked a larger spread. Sears is the wildcard, obviously. If he protects the football and gets some help on the ground, USC should handle business. Turnovers could quickly swing the balance the other way, though.

Tajwar: USC, 28-24. This is probably the hardest game to predict so far simply because it’s near impossible to tell what Sears will look like in his first college football action ever. I’m inclined to believe that the Trojans manage to hold onto their home streak as they always do -- mostly because I simply don’t think the defense will miss as many tackles as it did last week and because I expect the run game to move well enough for the first time in weeks. All the same, I wouldn’t be shocked at all if they drop this one. I don’t think most people would be either.