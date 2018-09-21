Reporters Roundtable: Staff picks, predictions for USC-Washington State
Freshman wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown called it a "must-win" game this week as USC hosts Washington State on Friday night (7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN) in the Coliseum.Only the fourth week of the seaso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news