Matt Zenitz, of 247Sports.com, reported the news on Jackson on Monday morning, while former Trojans star defensive back Su'a Cravens tweeted that he had talked to Jackson and expected him to land at either Alabama or Michigan.

A day after reports circulated that five-star freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson would enter the transfer portal, it was five-star sophomore cornerback Domani Jackson's turn.

Jackson was ranked the No. 3 cornerback and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of local Mater Dei HS.

He would be the third local five-star prospect to enter the transfer portal from USC this month, following running back/receiver Raleek Brown (also from Mater Dei) and Nelson (from Los Alamitos).

Needless to say, not only has USC struggled to land top local prospects in recent years but the ones it has signed have largely struggled to pan out either due to performance or transfer departures.

Jackson's first year at USC was undermined by his recovery from knee surgery for a patellar injury sustained in high school. He played a limited role in seven games last season before emerging as a starter as a sophomore this fall.

Jackson logged 668 defensive snaps for USC this fall, but he looked raw and was inconsistent. Per PFF, he gave up completions on 20 of 31 passes targeted at him for 411 yards and 2 touchdowns, receiving a 60.0 coverage grade. He finished with 33 tackles and 3 pass breakups.

After the departure of DBs coach Donte Williams, who played a pivotal role in Jackson's recruitment, the cornerback posted a broken heart emoji on Instagram.

Assuming Jackson and Nelson formally enter the transfer portal, that would make 13 Trojans departing to the portal this month (not counting DL Jamar Sekona, who wasn't on the team this past year but also entered the portal).