Rivals Camp Series: Latest rumors on defensive prospects at L.A. regional

Tomuhini Topui

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - The Rivals Camp Series stopped in Southern California over the weekend and there was a ton of recruiting buzz from the event. Here is the latest on the top defensive prospects in attendance:

Baker is working on setting up visits to Oregon, Georgia, UCLA and Texas A&M this spring and summer. No program has been coming for the touted DB harder than the Ducks and Baker is high on the culture that Dan Lanning has established there and his connection with Chris Hampton. Georgia and Texas A&M have also come on strong for one of the best safeties on the West Coast -- and UCLA is also staying afloat in this one.

Georgia and Oregon are the two standouts for the four-star linebacker from Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery with SMU, Notre Dame and Michigan rounding out his favorites. Texas A&M could also join that list but this could be a battle between the Bulldogs (who feel like the favorite) and the Ducks. Goodwin loves the defensive coordinators at both programs - Glenn Schumann and Tosh Lupoi - so it could come down to that.

USC, UCLA and Cal have been the most active with the 2027 four-star defensive tackle from Inglewood, Calif., and then Harmon is also heavily interested in Texas A&M with Michigan and Miami high on the list as well. The Trojans could have the big-time edge right now, though, especially since he lives so close to campus he could literally walk there but there is still a lot of time left in his recruitment.

Jones has has UCLA, Washington and Tennessee in his lead group. The Volunteers made a strong move in Jones' recruitment during junior day with the touted defensive lineman on campus in January and there is a sense that Tennessee is setting the tone in this recruitment. Washington and UCLA both are keeping pace, however. Jones will make official visits to all three programs before locking in his decision.

Lockhart's commitment to USC has never been stronger. In his own words -- "It's almost closed" -- and it would take a big shift or big change at USC or another school to rattle the boat late to change his plans. Lockhart will return to campus for an official visit on June 20.

With more than a dozen offers, the 2027 four-star defensive tackle from Inglewood, Calif., has an early top three of USC, Miami and Texas A&M. The Hurricanes and the Aggies definitely have a shot here since it’s just the beginning of his recruitment along with some other programs but USC will be tough to beat since he lives so close and knows the program so well.

Oregon is the program setting the pace early on in Tavizon's recruitment. The dynamic pass-rushers from California grew closer and closer with Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi, who visited his high school in January. A visit to Eugene this spring is already in the works -- as the Ducks have quickly established themselves as the team to beat in this one.

The 2027 four-star defensive end from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei has already racked up more than a dozen offers but UCLA is standing out most. Toilolo was at the Bruins’ recent elite junior day and he especially loves the staff in Westwood led by defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. A host of others are involved and Toilolo is in the early stages of his recruitment but UCLA looks best.

Topui has been committed to Oregon since Oct. 13 - he committed to the Ducks during his visit for their win over Ohio State - as the four-star defensive tackle from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei loves the staff there and the attention they’ve given to him for years. But USC is making a major push to flip the local prospect and hosted him for its junior day recently. USC would be the main one to watch but Oklahoma, Miami and Georgia are involved, too.