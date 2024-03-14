Advertisement

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – The Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California was loaded at the linebacker and defensive back positions and on Sunday there was tons of recruiting news coming from that group as well. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Greg Smith have the latest on many big names.

Taven Epps

Epps was one of the youngest prospects in attendance last weekend for the Rivals Camp. But he was also one of the most impressive. Epps has picked up some big-time early offers including Georgia and Oregon and will definitely be a national recruit. He’s already taken trips to Arizona, Washington and USC and likes the strong bonds that the USC coaches have with their players. Epps is looking for good coaching and a program that will also provide him a strong education. It’s early but it may be difficult for programs to pull him away from USC.

*****

Kenneth Goodwin

The 2026 linebacker was excited to compete last weekend after being slowed last season by a lower body injury. Even with that injury his recruitment is off to a hot start early. Goodwin has a handful of offers including Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. He said that Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, UCLA, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are recruiting him hardest right now. He has a busy schedule of visits coming up to Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. Expect Goodwin’s stock to continue rising throughout the process.

*****

Talanoa Ili

The Orange (Calif.) Lutheran four-star linebacker is keeping his recruitment open but Notre Dame will be a program to watch. Ili is not super close with Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa but the two know each other so if the former four-star LB thrives early in South Bend that could help the Irish with Ili. Oklahoma and Ohio State are two others to watch very closely and then USC would be another at this point.

*****

Treyshaun Jackson

The Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines standout could play on either side of the ball but defensive back might be his future spot. Tennessee and Georgia are standing out most in his recruitment. Tennessee has definitely left a big impression and there’s many draws there, but the Bulldogs should also be watched as well because his former coach, David Hill, is a staffer at Georgia so that should be something to watch.

*****

Ksani Jiles

After position coach Jahmile Addae left Miami for the NFL, Jiles backed off his pledge to the Hurricanes but four programs have definitely emerged early in his recruitment again. Notre Dame, Florida, Oklahoma and Ohio State have been the most involved and he has visits coming up to South Bend and Columbus later this month.

*****

Brandon Lockhart

The high four-star cornerback from Los Angeles Loyola has been committed to USC since late October but others are making a major push and the Trojans have not been as active in Lockhart’s recruitment recently. Notre Dame has been super involved with Lockhart recently along with Georgia now that position coach Donte Williams is there. Oregon and UCLA will be two others to watch trying to flip him.

*****

A weekend visit to LSU was postponed since Battle NOLA was going on and a lot of prospects were there. McDonald wanted more one-on-one time with the coaching staff so a trip is still coming to Baton Rouge. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star cornerback is developing a great relationship with position coach Corey Raymond so that’s one to watch. Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon have all been involved a lot, too.

*****

Jaxon Pyatt

The 2026 linebacker has been working on his hand moves for pass rushing this offseason. He’s also been trying to gain mass by eating a whopping 5,000 calories a day and lifting four times a week. That’s on top of participating in track and wrestling. As for his recruitment, this is a one-horse race right now. Ole Miss has made a big impression on the linebacker after three visits to the program. He’s getting that "at home" feeling in Oxford as if he belongs there. Pyatt wants to win games in college but also values his relationships with his coaches because that’ll make his experience more worthwhile.

*****

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale

The four-star linebacker backed off his pledge to Washington following the coaching shakeup in January. Since then he’s been working hard on continuing to improve his strength and speed this offseason. His recruitment has shown no signs of slowing down though. Kalen DeBoer’s staff at Alabama is recruiting him hard and he’s got a strong connection with that group. The new staff at Washington is recruiting him too. But so is Oregon, Florida State and Miami. Rainey-Sale is looking for a coach he can learn from and help get him to the NFL. There are visits to Florida State, Arizona State, Washington and Miami on the horizon.

*****

Jett Washington