Rivals Rankings Turn 20: The top No. 1 classes in our history

This week we are celebrating 20 years of the Rivals rankings.There have always been debates about which recruiting class has been the best one during the 20-year history of Rivals.com and now there might be an answer. Assigning five points to each five-star in the class and four points to each four-star, we’ve come up with what we think is the best way to figure out which recruiting class would top the charts based on their high school ranking (and not how they eventually panned out). A simple analysis of total points in each recruiting class could not be utilized because the points system has changed since the beginning of the rankings so it wouldn't be an apples-to-apples comparison. So here’s a look at how we would score the No. 1 classes over the first 20 recruiting classes at Rivals based on four- and five-stars signed.

Rivals Recruiting Champions Team Titles Years Alabama 9 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021 USC 5 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2015 Georgia 3 2018, 2019, 2020 Florida 1 2007 LSU 1 2003 Texas 1 2002

1. ALABAMA - 2017

Najee Harris (AP Images)

2. GEORGIA - 2018

Brenton Cox

3. USC - 2015

Ronald Jones (AP Images)

4. ALABAMA - 2021

Camar Wheaton (Rivals.com)

5. ALABAMA - 2008

Mark Ingram

6. TEXAS - 2002

7. FLORIDA - 2007

8. ALABAMA - 2014

9. USC - 2006

Overview: Five five-stars, 14 four-stars = 81 points Thoughts: This was a loaded group on paper that had some hits and misses along the way for the Trojans as five-star Taylor Mays, Stafon Johnson, C.J. Gable, Allen Bradford and Vidal Hazleton were the highest-rated recruits in this class. What’s incredible is that nine other players were ranked as 6.0s, or one step away from being another five-star prospect. CLASS OF 2006 TEAM RANKINGS

10. Georgia - 2020

11. ALABAMA - 2009

12. GEORGIA - 2019

13. USC - 2004

14. LSU - 2003

Overview: One five-star, 17 four-stars = 73 points Thoughts: This was the only No. 1 class so far in Rivals history that had just one five-star prospect as running back Justin Vincent led this group that also had 17 four-stars. But it’s difficult to exactly judge which four-stars were the highest-rated since the Rivals ratings were not implemented yet. JaMarcus Russell, Matt Flynn, LaRon Landry and Dwayne Bowe were some other notables in this group. CLASS OF 2003 TEAM RANKINGS

15. ALABAMA - 2013

Overview: Four five-stars, 13 four-stars = 72 points Thoughts: This Alabama class was loaded across the board and could have arguably been much higher on this list of 20 top recruiting classes in retrospect. The five-stars were A’Shawn Robinson, Reuben Foster, Jonathan Allen and O.J. Howard but after much debate and discussion Derrick Henry settled in as a high four-star. That is a slight miss considering his outstanding career at Alabama although he was a second-round pick. There was an extraordinary amount of talent in this class on both sides of the ball. CLASS OF 2013 TEAM RANKINGS

16. ALABAMA - 2011

Overview: Three five-stars, 14 four-stars = 71 points Thoughts: Only three five-stars but Alabama held off Florida State, Texas, USC and others for the team recruiting title that year as the five-star group was spread among many teams and that ended up helping Alabama in the end. RB Demetrius Hart, OL Cyrus Kouandjio and DB Hasean Clinton-Dix led the way for the Crimson Tide in one of the more unassuming top classes in the Rivals era. CLASS OF 2011 TEAM RANKINGS

17. ALABAMA - 2012

18. USC - 2010

Overview: Four five-stars, 13 four-stars = 70 points Thoughts: There was one very big hit in this USC recruiting class in five-star receiver Robert Woods from down the street at Gardena (Calif.) Serra but also some significant misses as five-star receivers Markeith Ambles and Kyle Prater and five-star running back Dillon Baxter never panned out for the Trojans. CLASS OF 2010 TEAM RANKINGS

19. ALABAMA - 2016

20. USC - 2005