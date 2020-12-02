TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: 10 biggest movers in 2021 class

*****

Rankings move: Trigg is the highest new addition to the Rivals250, coming from low four-star status outside the Rivals250 to the top 70 with a Rivals Rating of 5.9. Reason for the change: “Trigg is a very athletic tight end, one who can run and stretch the field vertically, so his play this season - combined with his potential - really pushed him up the rankings. The USC commit is a basketball player with length, hands and upside that we feel could take the Pac-12 by storm early in his career.” - Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

Rankings move: Sorey found himself outside the top 200 of the Rivals250 in the last rankings release. He is now inside the top 50 with a Rivals Rating of 6.0, the largest move of any player that was already inside the Rivals250. Reason for the change: “Sorey is talked about a lot right now because of the tense recruiting battle going on between Alabama, Florida and Georgia for his signature Dec. 16, but don't overlook his play on the field this season. Sorey is one of the top athletes in Florida, and after getting healthy he shined this fall. He is a versatile defender that can rush the passer off the edge or play in space. He plays fast, he changes direction with ease and he is likely a future star in the SEC.” - Simmons

Rankings move: A new addition to the Rivals250, Calloway moved all the way up to No. 98 from three-star status. Reason for the change: “Calloway has been the best player whenever he's stepped onto the field as a senior for Philadelphia (Miss.) High School. While he plays largely on the offensive side of the ball, he's flashed his speed to get around the edge, made plays in the open field and is able to high-point and challenge for 50-50 balls downfield. The Alabama commitment will have to learn the nuances of defensive back, but in due time his skill-set should translate nicely to the defensive side of the ball.” - Sam Spiegelman, South Central Recruiting Analyst



Rankings move: Dart was a low three-star prior to this update to the Rivals250. He is now No. 105 in the Rivals250 Reason for the change: “Not only did Dart have a fantastic senior season but he broke records along the way, saw his recruitment take off and definitely deserved a major bump in the rankings. The new four-star quarterback threw for 4,691 yards with 67 touchdowns and four interceptions and also rushed for 1,195 yards and 12 scores. Those types of stats will make anyone pay attention. But Dart also had complete command of his team's offense, he threw high-level passes, made great decisions and showed toughness and poise when needed. USC, Arizona State and others are involved in his recruitment.” - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Analyst

Rankings move: In a similar move to Sorey, Lawson was just outside the top 200 of the previous Rivals250. He is now No. 61 with a Rivals Rating of 5.9 Reason for the change: “Lawson was a kid we thought could make a big move over the spring with a fresh evaluation, but due to COVID-19 we didn't see him at that time. He put it all together in the fall, though, and the Alabama commit made a big move up the rankings. He not only had monster games on defense, but he showed his athleticism and agility on offense this season, too. Lawson is a physical linebacker who not only looks the part, but plays it. He plays violent, fast and physical — all that Nick Saban looks for in a linebacker.” - Simmons

Rankings move: Arnold moved up to No. 59 in the new Rivals250 with a Rivals Rating of 5.9. In the previous Rivals250 he was No. 194 with a 5.8 Rivals Rating. Reason for the change: “Arnold is one of the most versatile defensive backs in this class. Not only is he a great athlete, but he is smart, he is a leader and he is like having another coach on the field. He can line up anywhere in the secondary, but his home on the next level is likely safety. He has great awareness on the back end, his ball skills are elite, he can cover a lot of ground and he will be one many are talking about early in 2021 because he is taking his recruitment to February. Alabama, Florida and Georgia are three schools to watch.” - Simmons

Rankings move: Jones was the biggest mover in this rankings update that kept the same Rivals Rating. He moved from No. 233 in the Rivals250 up to No. 113. Reason for the change: “The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has been a force off the edge for St. James (La.) High and has piled up double-digit sacks each of the past three seasons. Jones has been disruptive from his weakside defensive end role and has been a force in the backfield again as a senior. He's explosive off the ball, has exceptional length and he's continuing to add more strength and a higher motor to his game. Over the summer, he clocked a 4.55-second 40 time. The LSU commitment is growing more and more difficult to contain.” - Spiegelman

Rankings move: Moving from No. 219, McCulley landed at No. 100 in the new Rivals250 and saw his Rivals Rating move up from 5.8 to 5.9. Reason for the change: “McCulley has one of the most dynamic arms in the 2021 class, and that is a hefty statement considering the quarterback talent coming out this year. This fall the Indiana commit proved his abilities as a leader and field general, directing Lawrence North to its first winning season in 15 years and earning county Player of the Year honors for the second time. McCulley is the type of player that can make the success the Hoosiers are experiencing this season commonplace in Bloomington.” - Josh Helmholdt, Midwest Recruiting Analyst

Rankings move: In a headline-grabbing move, Turner moved up to five-star status and No. 18 in the Rivals250 with a Rivals Rating of 6.1. In the previous rankings update, Turner was No. 136 in the Rivals250 with a Rivals Rating of 5.9 Reason for the change: “Turner is one of the best pass rushers in the country. He is a nightmare off the edge and more of a hybrid that can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. The Alabama commit is very athletic with long arms and speed. He is very explosive off the edge, he knows how to turn that corner, he plays with a high motor and he is only going to get bigger and stronger in Tuscaloosa.” - Simmons

