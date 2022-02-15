Rivals Rankings Week: Biggest movers in 2023 Rivals250

The updated 2023 Rivals250 is out, and there are a lot of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the newest Rivals250.

1. JACKSON ARNOLD: Moved up 103 spots

Arnold saw his ranking soar in this update to the Rivals250. The Oklahoma commit has ideal size and a big arm, too. He shows excellent pocket presence and knows how to buy time to let his receivers get open. Arnold can get the ball down the field with ease and has shown impressive accuracy over his career. He makes smart decisions with the ball and, once he learns the offensive system, should be able to do the same at the next level.

*****

2. NATHANIEL JOSEPH: Moved up 90 spots

He's not the biggest receiver out there but Joseph is an explosive target that gets open with ease and has very sure hands. The Clemson commit is a proficient route runner that isn't afraid to make catches over the middle. Where Joseph does most of his damage is after the catch. He does a great job of making defenders miss in the open field and he has the speed to outrun the defense from pretty much anywhere on the field.

*****

3. CHRISTOPHER VIZZINA: Moved up 83 spots

Vizzina is a big-time quarterback with plenty of attributes that make him an attractive prospect. He has a quick release and an impressive 68-percent completion percentage from last season. Vizzina throws a catchable ball, knowing when to put touch on his passes and when to throw his fastball. He is much faster than defenders anticipate and he's able to buy time to throw the ball or pick up the first down (and sometimes more) on his own. Vizzina doesn't have the strongest arm but he does a good job of throwing an accurate deep ball.

*****

4. RUEBEN BAIN: Moved up 75 spots

Bain is a powerful defensive end with great quickness at the snap and an arsenal of hand techniques he can use to beat the offensive lineman in front of him. He shows good balance when dipping around the outside and understands how to use leverage to enhance his strength, which helps against the run and on certain pass rushing moves. Bain also shows a good motor to chase down plays going away from his side of the ball. He can line up on the left or right side of the defense and there's no dropoff in his effectiveness.

*****

5. JOHNNY BOWENS: Moved up 67 spots

Bowens, a Texas A&M commit, has outstanding speed at the snap and quickness for a player his size. It really helps him win at the point of attack and find his way into the backfield. Bowens also has a skillset that allows him to make plays in space when necessary. He is at his best with his hand in the ground and using his quickness to make plays in the backfield. Bowens does a good job of using his hands to keep offensive linemen off of him but is strong enough and fast enough to just run through or around most of the linemen that try to block him.

*****

6. CHRISTIAN GRAY: Moved up 66 spots

After a strong junior season, Gray has had an outstanding start to the 7-on-7 season. The Missouri native has been locking receivers down and made more than a few impressive plays on the ball. A 6-foot, Gray has the size to match up with any receiver, big or small, and his quickness allows him to keep small receivers within reach. His ability to anticipate passes has also made a big impression. Gray routinely jumps passes thrown in front of him and does a good job of consistently contesting passes thrown down the field.

*****

7. CHANDAVIAN BRADLEY: Moved up 61 spots

Bradley is one of the most physically gifted defensive lineman in this class. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Bradley, who is an impressive basketball player as well, is a terror coming off the edge when rushing the passer. He has long arms, which he uses to keep offensive linemen off of him, great balance and a good motor to chase down the ball carrier. Bradley might be a little raw technically at the moment but he is showing a lot of improvement. His athletic profile and increasing effectiveness make him one of the highest-ranked players in this class.

*****

8. DAMON WILSON: Moved up 54 spots

Simply put, Wilson is a monster defensive end with the quickness to blow by an offensive lineman and the strength to rag-doll the quarterback when he gets his hands on them. He does a very good job of using his hands to disengage from offensive linemen and he is strong enough to hold his ground at the point of attack while making sure the play doesn't get outside of him. Wilson is versatile enough to line up on either side of the defense as well.

*****

9. DAYLEN AUSTIN: Moved up 46 spots

Austin is a big hitter at cornerback and likes to throw his weight around when he can. The cornerback has great speed and has the size and length to take his receiver out of the game. Austin can close down passing lanes quickly and uses his great instincts to break up passes thrown in front of him on a consistent basis. He is really dangerous with the ball in his hands as well, taking multiple interceptions, kickoffs and punt returns back for touchdowns or big gains.

*****

T-10. LUKE MONTGOMERY: Moved up 44 spots

Montgomery is the type of offensive lineman that college coaches are looking for right now. He has a big frame, is plenty strong and is fairly lean at about 260 pounds. Montgomery has impressive lateral quickness and sound technique as a run and pass blocker. He routinely makes big blocks downfield to help the ball carrier pick up big chunks of yards. Montgomery is also versatile enough to play multiple positions along the offensive line, something college coaches really value.

*****

T-10. TY LOCKWOOD: Moved up 44 spots