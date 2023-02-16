No. 1 at the position: Peyton Woodyard

Woodyard earned his fifth star in the latest rankings release and is now the No. 1 defensive back in the country because of his combination of length at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, and his widening range from the defensive backfield. Woodyard locked down his commitment during the All-American Bowl by pledging to Georgia over Texas, USC and others as the Bulldogs look to ride his early commitment into another No. 1 class in 2024. In a junior season that saw Woodyard take on a bigger leadership role for one of the nation's top programs, he totaled 53 tackles, seven pass breakups and one interception.

Two teams to watch: Georgia and Florida

Charles Lester III (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia: The Bulldogs are already way out in front in recruiting the 2024 class as they sit firmly at the No. 1 spot, and it is largely in part to their three defensive back commitments within the Rivals 100. Five-star Peyton Woodyard and four-stars Ellis Robinson and Jaylen Heyward make up the best defensive back haul in the country so far, and it's hard to imagine any program catching Georgia in that department as the Bulldogs continue to rack up pledges. Florida: The Gators are also off to a hot start in 2024, but they are still in search of their first commitment at defensive back after signing six in the 2023 cycle. However, geography benefits Billy Napier and his staff in the 2024 cycle with 10 defensive backs from The Sunshine State residing inside the Rivals250. If the Gators can close on some top targets after a strong cycle at the position in 2023, there will finally be some much-needed depth in Gainesville moving forward.

Three players in the spotlight

Patterson saw a 16-spot jump to No. 26 overall behind a strong junior campaign, and it has some major programs in heavy pursuit. Georgia and Miami are two programs at the top, but those two regional powers will have to weather visits to Ohio State and Michigan to remain in the thick of this race.

Black is a two-way star for the Cadets, but his worth in the secondary has programs around the country vying for his services. Texas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Alabama and more are set to host Black for visits this spring and summer.