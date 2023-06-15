With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The defensive position rankings are being released today, and next up are the defensive backs.

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: KJ Bolden

The Buford (Ga.) High School five-star is the new No. 1 defensive back in the country. He was previously rated as an athlete and could excel on either side of the ball in college. On the defensive side of the ball, he’s a game-changer. Bolden's ball skills and range are outstanding. His track skills also verify his elite athletic status. The Georgia staff has made Bolden a priority since his freshman year. He often hears from defensive backs coach Fran Brown, head coach Kirby Smart and a host of commits. The message is essentially the same from all. Stay home, build the No. 1 team in America, win titles and go to the NFL. It’s a hard pitch to turn down but Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn and Clemson are pushing hard. A summer decision could be looming for the best defensive back in the country.

*****

PROGRAMS TO WATCH: LSU and Clemson

Tavoy Feagin (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Don’t look now but Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers are putting together a strong 2024 defensive back group. One of the handful of schools that can claim the title of “DB-U” has two top cornerbacks committed already with Rivals250 standouts Zion Ferguson and Ju’Juan Johnson. The program also has four-star Shadow Creek (Texas) safety Maurice Williams in the fold. There is a lot of buzz this recruiting cycle surrounding Clemson. The Tigers are tracking toward another top-10 recruiting class currently. They are hoping this is the class that brings them back to the College Football Playoff. A pair of four-stars are already in the class in Florida cornerback Tavoy Feagin and Georgia native Noah Dixon. Corian Gipson, Martels Carter Jr. and Omillio Agard are just a few of the high priority targets left on the board for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson staff.

*****

THREE PROSPECTS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Woodyard has been in Georgia’s recruiting class since January but this recruitment remains exciting to follow. He’s made several trips from California to Athens. Woodyard continues to have positive feelings each time. The coaching staff and other recruits continue to remind him that Athens is home. However, he made waves after announcing he’d take official visits to USC and Ohio State. USC has a compelling pitch to stay home and be a hometown hero. The Buckeyes have put several first-round defensive backs in the NFL. They’ll be sweating this one out until signing day in Athens.

Lester is a prospect on the cusp of five-star status. The Florida native is a long, rangy cornerback that every team in America covets. He had a recent trip to Alabama where Nick Saban’s track record with defensive backs speaks for itself. It also helps that Saban has a heavy hand in coaching that position. Lester also took an official visit to Colorado. Deion Sanders is looking to snag another high-end defensive back out of Florida after landing Cormani McClain last cycle. Don’t count out in-state Florida State in this recruitment either. The Seminoles have long been considered the favorite to land Lester’s signature.