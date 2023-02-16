Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 LBs
With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday for the 2024 class, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released Wednesday with defense coming out today. Up next are the linebackers.
*****
*****
No. 1 at the position: Myles Graham
Graham has everything in place to be a star at the next level.
He’s the son of former NFL running back Earnest Graham and he’s a standout on both sides of the ball, especially at linebacker. Graham can play off the edge, he can track players to the sideline and he’s great in open space seemingly a step ahead of what the offense wants to do. On offense, the new five-star linebacker is a tremendous running back and even lines up at receiver sometimes to make plays.
An early Florida commitment has not stopped Alabama, Auburn and other programs from trying to flip him. Good luck. That looks very unlikely with how much love he has for the Gators coach Billy Napier and his staff.
*****
Two teams to watch: Georgia, USC
Georgia: The Bulldogs have already started off hot at linebacker in the 2024 class with four-star Demarcus Riddick, who made an early pledge to the Bulldogs despite Alabama having him high on its board. He could emerge even higher in the position rankings moving forward. But Georgia is probably not done at that position as high four-star Sammy Brown has it and Clemson highest on his list. The Bulldogs could still be working to flip five-star TJ Capers and many other names are still very much in the running.
USC: The Trojans are also in an interesting position when it comes to linebackers. None are committed yet as they have been slow out of the gate with their 2024 class but it’s loaded out West at the position. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart are being pursued hard. USC is working to get former pledge Dylan Williams out of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly back in the fold.
*****
Three prospects to watch
Capers committed to Louisville in January and his film is outstanding but the question will be raised whether he plays linebacker in the future or moves down as an edge rusher. The Miami (Fla.) Columbus standout can get to the sideline, can stay in the box and make an impact there but as he gets bigger and stronger this offseason, he might move down to defensive end. Still, he can make a phenomenal impact wherever he is on the field.
Georgia, Miami and many others are not backing off after his early pledge.
Brown has done everything possible to stay atop the position rankings – and even get more five-star consideration. The Jefferson, Ga., standout has done phenomenally well at numerous Rivals events over the years, including in the 40-yard dash at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta last summer to show off his speed.
The high four-star, who has Georgia and Clemson highest with Tennessee and others in the mix, is also a talented player on offense. Brown will be in the five-star talk and whichever program lands him will be getting one of the best linebackers in the class.
Williams is a prospect at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly and he followed the pipeline up to USC with an early commitment. But the four-star backed off that pledge recently and since then has had nearly every top program pursuing him.
Trips to Miami, Alabama, Tennessee and others should be coming up once the dead period ends. He wore an Oregon sleeve to a recent 7-on-7 tournament and the Trojans are still not out of this one yet as coach Lincoln Riley recently stopped by his school.