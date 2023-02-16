No. 1 at the position: Myles Graham

Graham has everything in place to be a star at the next level. He’s the son of former NFL running back Earnest Graham and he’s a standout on both sides of the ball, especially at linebacker. Graham can play off the edge, he can track players to the sideline and he’s great in open space seemingly a step ahead of what the offense wants to do. On offense, the new five-star linebacker is a tremendous running back and even lines up at receiver sometimes to make plays. An early Florida commitment has not stopped Alabama, Auburn and other programs from trying to flip him. Good luck. That looks very unlikely with how much love he has for the Gators coach Billy Napier and his staff.

*****

Two teams to watch: Georgia, USC

Demarcus Riddick (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia: The Bulldogs have already started off hot at linebacker in the 2024 class with four-star Demarcus Riddick, who made an early pledge to the Bulldogs despite Alabama having him high on its board. He could emerge even higher in the position rankings moving forward. But Georgia is probably not done at that position as high four-star Sammy Brown has it and Clemson highest on his list. The Bulldogs could still be working to flip five-star TJ Capers and many other names are still very much in the running. USC: The Trojans are also in an interesting position when it comes to linebackers. None are committed yet as they have been slow out of the gate with their 2024 class but it’s loaded out West at the position. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart are being pursued hard. USC is working to get former pledge Dylan Williams out of Long Beach (Calif.) Poly back in the fold.

*****

Three prospects to watch

Capers committed to Louisville in January and his film is outstanding but the question will be raised whether he plays linebacker in the future or moves down as an edge rusher. The Miami (Fla.) Columbus standout can get to the sideline, can stay in the box and make an impact there but as he gets bigger and stronger this offseason, he might move down to defensive end. Still, he can make a phenomenal impact wherever he is on the field. Georgia, Miami and many others are not backing off after his early pledge.

Brown has done everything possible to stay atop the position rankings – and even get more five-star consideration. The Jefferson, Ga., standout has done phenomenally well at numerous Rivals events over the years, including in the 40-yard dash at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta last summer to show off his speed. The high four-star, who has Georgia and Clemson highest with Tennessee and others in the mix, is also a talented player on offense. Brown will be in the five-star talk and whichever program lands him will be getting one of the best linebackers in the class.