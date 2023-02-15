Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2024 OL
With the updated Rivals250 being unveiled this week, it's now time to dive into the position rankings. The offensive position rankings were released today, and here we focus on the offensive linemen.
No. 1 at the position: Jordan Seaton
Seaton went wire to wire as he maintained his spot as the top-rated player in the offensive trenches. Working defenders over for St. John’s College in Washington D.C., Seaton excels at down blocking and is athletic enough to be featured as a pulling lineman. His wingspan and patience help keep his QB’s jersey clean in passing situations. The nasty streak that college coaches love? Seaton has it.
Along the recruiting trail, Seaton has every offer imaginable, adding Colorado and Florida in January. A late January visit was taken to Virginia Tech with Georgia and Ohio State also pushing for the four-star.
*****
Two teams to watch: USC and Georgia
The state of California has some heavy hitters along the offensive line in the 2024 class, which should prove to be a boon for USC. One of the pipelines feeding the Trojans’ roster is Orange County’s Mater Dei, home to Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter. Eugene Brooks out of Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, and Paki Finau out of Oak Hills, northeast of the L.A. area, are rising talents. Washington prospects Isendre Ahfua and Fox Crader are also names to watch.
Georgia will be in the running for several linemen in the Southeast region, starting with guys in their back yard, such as Daniel Calhoun, Waltclaire Flynn Jr., Caleb Holmes and Jameson Riggs. With Jimothy Lewis transferring from Madison Ridgeland Academy to IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), there will be a SEC and ACC rumble over the four-star.
*****
Three players in the spotlight
Now that Jimothy Lewis is at national powerhouse IMG Academy, the four-star will get more recruiting attention. The Ascenders have talent on the roster to scout Lewis in practice and they typically play a challenging schedule, so he will get tested against top defenders. Lewis is in a great position to rise in the Rivals’ rankings.
A two-way player for Pine Forest High School, Jonathan Daniels has been on Rivals’ radar since the 2021 season. Daniels is extremely athletic, especially for the position. The run blocking is on point, and he can slide block going to the next level with ease. If scouts can see more of his kick step, bend and punch at camps this offseason, this four-star can keep going up the board.
With each rankings update the question is posed: Who can overtake the top spot? At tackle, the person who can challenge Seaton is Kam Pringle. From a size perspective, Pringle is a bear bookending the line. Pringle has the wingspan to keep ends and blitzing linebackers at bay to keep the pocket clean. The extra piece to his game: Pringle fires off on each snap ready to bully defenders.