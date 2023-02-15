No. 1 at the position: Jordan Seaton

Seaton went wire to wire as he maintained his spot as the top-rated player in the offensive trenches. Working defenders over for St. John’s College in Washington D.C., Seaton excels at down blocking and is athletic enough to be featured as a pulling lineman. His wingspan and patience help keep his QB’s jersey clean in passing situations. The nasty streak that college coaches love? Seaton has it. Along the recruiting trail, Seaton has every offer imaginable, adding Colorado and Florida in January. A late January visit was taken to Virginia Tech with Georgia and Ohio State also pushing for the four-star.

*****

Two teams to watch: USC and Georgia

Brandon Baker (Rivals.com)

*****

Three players in the spotlight