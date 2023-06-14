1. No. 1 at the position: Kameron Davis

*****

2. Two teams to watch: USC and Georgia

Taylor Tatum (Rivals.com)

The Trojans signed two four-star running backs from the state of Texas last recruiting cycle, and they could be going back to the well again in 2024. USC has already landed a commitment from Bryan Jackson out of McKinney, Texas, and it looks like the leader for Taylor Tatum, especially after a recent visit back to Los Angeles. The Longview, Texas, standout will be at his other favorite this weekend (Oklahoma) for the ChampU BBQ, so that will be something to watch, but the Trojans are out in front. As for Georgia, the Bulldogs flipped four-star Chauncey Bowens from Florida over the weekend and there were some rumors that Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Nathaniel Frazier was not far behind. That could still be the case as Frazier loved his trip to Athens, but Alabama, Oregon and others are pursuing as well.

*****

3. Three players in the spotlight: Jordan Marshall, Jerrick Gibson, Darrion Dupree