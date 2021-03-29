TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Class of 2023 five-stars revealed

Rivals Rankings Week: Class of 2023 five-stars revealed
It's Rivals Rankings Week for the 2023 class and, like always, we kick things off by counting down our five-stars to No. 1. The inaugural ranking for the 2023 class includes four players who have been ranked as five-stars.
RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK
Monday: Five-star countdown
Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed | Who is the top player at each position? | Gorney's thoughts | Recruiting updates on offensive players in the ranking
Wednesday: Recruiting updates on defensive players in the ranking | States, positions producing the most 2023 talent
Thursday: Who is on the cusp of the Rivals100?
Friday: Rankings roundtable
1. DE Lebbeus Overton
2. QB Malachi Nelson
3. QB Arch Manning
4. WR Brandon Inniss
