TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2022 five-stars

Rivals Rankings Week: Countdown of 2022 five-stars
The 2022 class is now on the clock and we're updating our rankings for it this week. We kick the week off with a countdown of our 22 five-stars.
1. QB Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Our No. 1 overall prospect is Ohio State (@OSUatRivals) QB commit Quinn Ewers @QuinnEwers
“He has exceptional arm talent to make every throw” — @samspiegs
See the full list of updated five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/9roUnZSCPD
2. DB Domani Jackson (USC commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 2 is USC (@USC_Rivals) DB commit Domani Jackson @domanijackson1
“He should be a shutdown corner at USC and beyond.” — @adamgorney
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/8QxdtDjyTt
3. DT Walter Nolen (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 3 is Tennessee defensive tackle Walter Nolen @WalterNolen4
Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama and several others are vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/ErN0uRDMCM
4. DT Keithian Alexander (Georgia commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 4 is Georgia (@UGASportscom) DT commit Keithian “Bear” Alexander @BearAlexander_
“He's a massive force in the run game able to absorb double teams” - @samspiegs
Full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/jpddQX5AhY
5. CB Denver Harris (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 5 is Texas defensive back Denver Harris @DenvoBandz
Alabama, Texas, LSU and Texas A&M are battling to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/uVAtjIgP3H
6. OT Julian Armella (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 6 is Florida offensive tackle Julian Armella @ArmellaJulian
Florida State, Miami, Florida, Ohio State and several others are battling for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/lCjTQi23vc
7. WR Luther Burden (Oklahoma commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 7 is Oklahoma (@SoonerScoop) WR commit Luther Burden @lutherburden3
“He has power and quickness and runs routes with precision” — @JoshHelmholdt
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/KOr48q9AeI
8. CB Jaheim Singletary (Ohio State commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 8 is Ohio State (@OSUatRivals) DB commit Jaheim Singletary @Jaheim2_
“He has length, quickness and the ability to cover” — @ChadSimmons_
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/kmAt6TAIxD
9. DT Travis Shaw (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 9 is North Carolina defensive tackle Travis Shaw @cheesy_Trav18
Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia and several others are battling to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/jso4a5jfyn
10. LB CJ Hicks (Ohio State commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 10 is Ohio State (@OSUatRivals) LB commit CJ Hicks @imcjhicks
“He’s a freak athletes who plays with a ton of range” — @JoshHelmholdt
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/C2pAZMDRKf
11. S Jacoby Mathews (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 11 is Louisiana ATH Jacoby Matthews @Jacoby2Mathews
LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and several others are battling for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/9r0UhwN191
12. ATH Travis Hunter (Florida State commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 12 is Florida State (@warchant) ATH commit Travis Hunter @TravisHunterJr
“He has bouncy athletic ability and playmaking chops on both sides of the ball” - @adamgorney
Full list of updating five-stars herehttps://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/GPDMXlY1rQ
13. CB Will Johnson (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 13 is Michigan defensive back Will Johnson @Willj1228
Michigan, Ohio State and USC are the schools battling to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/8Upwlfu0p8
14. OT Kameron Dewberry (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 14 is Texas offensive lineman Kam Dewberry @KamDewberry
Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and others are battling for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEk9DD pic.twitter.com/ec3V1kWzxq
15. QB Gunner Stockton
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 15 is new five-star and Georgia (@UGASportscom) QB commit Gunner Stockton @GunnerStockton
“He has the arm to make any throw” — @chadsimmons_
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEk9DD pic.twitter.com/JKfIl1vJx5
16. DT Tyre West (Georgia commit)
Coming in at No. 16 is Georgia (@UGASportscom) DT commit Tyre West @Tyre_west95

"He's a very disruptive guy at the point of the attack" — @chadsimmons_
“He’s a very disruptive guy at the point of the attack” — @chadsimmons_
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/gREwUBo3Qo
17. OT Zach Rice (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 17 is Virginia offensive lineman Zach Rice @od_zach
Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others are vying to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/6jeimtmRWO
18. WR Kevin Coleman (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 18 is St. Louis ATH Kevin Coleman @KevinLamarCole1
Alabama, USC, Texas, Georgia and several others are battling for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/UgWHQavh3E
19. LB Shawn Murphy (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming at at No. 19 is Virginia linebacker Shawn Murphy @Theicedupshawn
Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson are among the schools battling for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/qp9jvtoE1v
20. OT Devon Campbell (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 20 in our updated 2022 rankings is Texas OT Devon Campbell @d1campbell_
LSU, Oklahoma and Texas are among the schools vying to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEk9DD pic.twitter.com/1wIsjPJZQS
21. DE Mykel Williams (undecided)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 21 in our updated 2022 rankings is Georgia DE Mykel Williams (@MykelW_50)
Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and several others are vying to land his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEBL2d pic.twitter.com/SaXZDy8OUW
22. QB Walker Howard (LSU commit)
FIVE-STAR 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 COUNTDOWN— Rivals (@Rivals) February 22, 2021
Coming in at No. 22 is new five-star and LSU (@tigerdetails) QB commit Walker Howard @Walker_Howard4
“He has a scorching release with tremendous arm talent” — @samspiegs
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/42rTlEk9DD pic.twitter.com/CdNOlhWYvF