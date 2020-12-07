TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down 2022's five-stars to No. 1

Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2022 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings. We kick off the week by counting down all 18 of our five-stars throughout Monday, with a take on each from Rivals Recruiting Director Mike Farrell. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE: Monday: Five-Star Countdown Tuesday: New Rivals250 released Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released Thursday: Defensive position rankings released Friday: State rankings released *****

1. QB Quinn Ewers

Our new No. 1 overall prospect is Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers



“He’s a special quarterback with great anticipation and touch”



"He's a special quarterback with great anticipation and touch"

2. CB Domani Jackson

Coming in at No. 2 is California defensive back Domani Jackson



Ohio State, Michigan, USC and several others are battling to land his commitment.



Ohio State, Michigan, USC and several others are battling to land his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Domani Jackson is always around the ball and can play multiple positions so Minkah Fitzpatrick is the comparison that comes to mind.

3. CB Denver Harris

Coming in at No. 3 is Texas defensive back Denver Harris



Texas, LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are among the schools battling to land his commitment.



Texas, LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are among the schools battling to land his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Denver Harris is smooth and just does everything effortlessly with great football sense. He’s a young Stephone Gilmore.



4. DT Walter Nolen

Coming in at No. 4 is Tennessee defensive tackle Walter Nolen



Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson are among the schools vying to land his commitment.



Ohio State, LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Clemson are among the schools vying to land his commitment.

Farrell's Take: I love Walter Nolen’s athleticism and nose for the ball. He’s a rare inside technique who could easily play end. He’s very much like Sheldon Richardson a decade earlier.



5. DT Keithian Alexander

Coming in at No. 5 is new five-star, Texas DT Keithian "Bear" Alexander



Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas are among the schools battling for his commitment.



Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas are among the schools battling for his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Keithian "Bear" Alexander is a monster defensive tackle who has improved chasing the quarterback. He’s a bigger Marvin Wilson right now.



6. OL Julian Armella

Coming in at No. 6 is Florida offensive tackle Julian Armella



Florida State, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, LSU and several others are battling for his commitment.



Florida State, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, LSU and several others are battling for his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Julian Armella is an absolute monster who has taken his physical conditioning to the next level. His nasty demeanor and aggressiveness reminds me of Alex Boone at Ohio State for you old-timers.



7. WR Luther Burden

Coming in at No. 7 is Oklahoma WR commit Luther Burden



“He has good size and is a physical receiver who will fight for the ball”



"He has good size and is a physical receiver who will fight for the ball"

8. CB Jaheim Singletary

Coming in at No. 8 is Florida defensive back Jaheim Singletary



Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio Stare are battling to land his commitment.



Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State are battling to land his commitment.

Farrell's Take: I love Jaheim Singletary’s game and he looks so much like Al Blades out of high school it’s scary. Except he has better closing speed and plays tougher.



9. DT Travis Shaw

Coming in at No. 9 is North Carolina defensive tackle Travis Shaw



Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia and several other schools are vying to land his commitment.



Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia and several other schools are vying to land his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Travis Shaw is a tall and freaky defensive tackle from North Carolina so the obvious comparison is Dexter Lawrence here.



10. LB CJ Hicks

Coming in at No. 10 is Ohio State LB commit CJ Hicks



“Hicks is a great athlete and also very good in coverage”



"Hicks is a great athlete and also very good in coverage"

11. CB Will Johnson

Coming in at No. 11 is Michigan defensive back Will Johnson



Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Arizona State are among the schools vying to land his commitment.



Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, USC, Arizona State are among the schools vying to land his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Will Johnson is a big corner who likes to mix it up and is smooth with his footwork. He reminds me of first-rounder Eli Apple.



12. ATH Travis Hunter

Coming in at No. 12 is new five-star, Florida State ATH commit Travis Hunter



“He’s a quick-twitch athlete that can impact both sides of the ball.”



"He's a quick-twitch athlete that can impact both sides of the ball."

13. OT Kameron Dewberry

Coming in at No. 13 is Texas offensive lineman Kam Dewberry



Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and others are battling for his commitment.



Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and others are battling for his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Kameron Dewberry is great in his reset and anticipation, and could play guard or tackle much like Jedrick Wills.



14. DL Tyre West

Coming in at No. 14 is Georgia DT commit Tyre West



“West is a versatile defensive lineman that can play end or tackle”



"West is a versatile defensive lineman that can play end or tackle"

15. OT Zach Rice

Coming in at No. 15 is Virginia offensive lineman Zach Rice



Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, North Carolina, and several others are battling for his commitment.



Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, North Carolina, and several others are battling for his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Zach Rice is a physical specimen just coming into his own and has the ceiling that Mike Adams had more than a decade ago heading into Ohio State. Just a beast.

16. ATH Jacoby Mathews

Coming in at No. 16 is new five-star, Louisiana ATH Jacoby Matthews



LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and several others are battling for his commitment.



LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and several others are battling for his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Remember this, Jacoby Mathews has a chance to push into the top five by the end of this 2022 evaluation period. He’s so athletic he reminds me of Derwin James.

17. ATH Kevin Coleman

Coming in at No. 17 is new five-star, St. Louis ATH Kevin Coleman



Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami and several others are battling for his commitment.



Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Miami and several others are battling for his commitment.

Farrell's Take: Kevin Coleman is as dynamic as they come for his size and reminds me of Tavon Austin back in high school, which is high praise.

18. LB Shawn Murphy

Coming at at No. 18 is Virginia linebacker Shawn Murphy



Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Miami are among the schools battling for his commitment.



Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Miami are among the schools battling for his commitment.